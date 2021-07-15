“I remember a lot of times at Southwick literally feeling the hair on the back of my neck standing up, whether it was on the parade lap, or before the start, or late in a moto when I had some kind of a good race going,” says John Dowd. “I’m telling you, the fans were so loud and into it. Hot days, cold or raining, they were loud and boisterous. And it really helps you! In those waning moments of a moto when you’re like, ‘I don’t know if I can pull through,’ it really helps you keep going in those moments.”

That’s often the story of Southwick: the local product with track knowledge and fan support trying to hold off the best and win the home race. The Southwick National is littered with tales of locals shocking the superstars, and names like Pat Barton, JoJo Keller, Tony LaRusso, Scott Carter, Robbie Marshall, and many more have indeed run up front at this race. For the NESC faithful, though, two riders stand above. John Dowd and Doug Henry went on to win the local races, then become top privateers at the national level. They would eventually get factory rides, and then race wins and titles. When the AMA Motocross Nationals would come to Southwick once a year, they were ready to win, not just to keep the local fans happy, but to help their own cause in trying to win national championships. Henry won the 125 class at the Southwick National in 1993 and 1994—and he would win the 125 National Championship in both years. Dowd was always a little star-crossed at the track, until 1997, when he won the 250 class and ignited a surprise title run against Jeff Emig.

The 1998 year was a little strange. Dowd finished second in the ’97 250 National standings for Team Yamaha but was sent went back down to the 125 class for ‘98. Young superstar Kevin Windham was moving to the 250s, so the team had an opening in the 125 class and Dowd was happy to fill it and keep his factory ride. He would win the 1998 125 West Supercross Championship, but outdoors he would have to battle Ricky Carmichael if he wanted a shot at a title.

Henry was Dowd’s teammate at Yamaha. He was in the 250 class, but riding Yamaha’s new YZ400F four-stroke. Henry debuted a version of that bike in ’97, on the hand-built works YZM400. Yamaha put four-stroke motocrosser into production in ’98, and Henry was contracted to ride it. We know now, 20-some years later, that four strokes would eventually take over. In the summer of ’98, no one, not even Henry, was sure.