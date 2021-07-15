Results Archive
Canadian MX
Walton 1
Motocross
RedBud
450 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250 Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Jett Lawrence
MXGP of
Italy
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Antonio Cairoli
MX2 Results
  1. Mattia Guadagnini
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jago Geerts
Canadian MX
Walton 2
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes
Motocross
Southwick
450 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Justin Barcia
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Justin Cooper
Australian MX
Gillman
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes 2
Upcoming
Motocross
Spring Creek
Sat Jul 17
Upcoming
MXGP of
The Netherlands
Sun Jul 18
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Sand Del Lee
Sun Jul 18
Upcoming
Motocross
Washougal
Sat Jul 24
Upcoming
MXGP of
Czech Republic
Sun Jul 25
Upcoming
Australian MX
Wodonga
Sun Jul 25
Injury Report: Spring Creek

Injury Report Spring Creek

July 15, 2021 3:00pm
by:

The sixth round of the 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place this Saturday in Millville, Minnesota. Check out this report for an update on who’s in and who’s out.

450 CLASS

Jason Anderson – HAND | OUT

Comment: Anderson has been out since the week after Fox Raceway due to a broken hand sustained while practicing. As of now there is no word on when he’ll return to racing.

Zach Osborne – BACK | OUT

Comment: Osborne is out for the season after re-aggravating an existing back injury at Thunder Valley.

Henry Miller - KNEE | OUT

Comment: Miller will return to action in 2022 after undergoing knee surgery to fix an old injury he made worse at High Point.

Phil Nicoletti - KNEE | OUT

Comment: Nicoletti tore his ACL, his medial meniscus, and lateral meniscus while testing. He’s out for the season.

Jeremy Smith – COLLARBONE | OUT

Comment: Smith had hoped to be back at this point in the season but he hasn’t been ready yet. The team hopes he’ll be back for Unadilla.

250 CLASS

Joey Crown – HEAD | OUT

Comment: Crown suffered a concussion during supercross and will miss all of Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross.

Seth Hammaker – UNKNOWN | OUT

Comment: The team hoped Hammaker would be back for Spring Creek, but he’s not ready yet. They’re taking it “week-to-week” but the hope is that he can be back for Unadilla.

Alex Martin – ARM | IN

Comment: Martin will return to racing this Saturday at Spring Creek after fracturing his ulna and radius in his right arm during practice at Thunder Valley.

Cameron McAdoo – KNEE | OUT

Comment: McAdoo is out for the season following a knee injury suffered at Fox Raceway.

Kevin Moranz – RIBS, LUNG, SCAPULA | OUT

Comment: Moranz is out with injuries to his ribs and scapula. He hopes to be back for the final three nationals.

Jordon Smith – SHOULDER | OUT

Comment: Smith is out for the season after dislocating his shoulder in Arlington.

