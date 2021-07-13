Justin Cooper | 6-2 for third overall

Justin, the fact that you’re a supercross champion and the points are very tight, does that give you confidence and comfort that this is a long series and you will ultimately prevail as a champion?

Justin Cooper: Yeah, for sure eyes are on the championship. We’re not even halfway yet, so it’s a little early still to talk about championship, but we’re obviously keeping track of where we’re at and we’re not trying to lose any points. It’s a long season and I think everyone is getting pretty tired, so it’s going to be important to keep this momentum rolling and be the strong guy every weekend. I’ve been trying to stay consistent and doing what I can with what I’ve got. From here on out, it’s just the same plan. When we start getting into the closing moments of this championship, that’s when it will be time to see who’s going to step up and take it, I feel.

How was the track from your perspective, considering all the rain that they had through the week?

Yeah, it definitely started out really wet. That was pretty obvious in practice. Even the straightaways were rutting up pretty bad. It was hard to keep your line and stuff like that, but they kept prepping it and the sections that got bad, they would kind of fix up. It turned out to be a good racetrack. They’d smooth out the rough line. You had the main rough line and then you had an outside was just prepped. It would kind of even it out and make a little bit more passing, which I felt like I needed for the first moto because there wasn’t really many lines. Overall, I think it was a good track. It’s obviously one of the roughest tracks of the year. When we wake up tomorrow, we’ll feel that. Good to get this one out of the way.

Can you just describe what happened there in moto number one? We saw you way back. Just take us through that first turn.

They held the gate way longer than they have all year. I think someone next to me flinched, and it kind of got me to flinch with them. It was a long gate drop and we were pretty zoned in on the gate dropping pretty soon. As soon as I did that, I pulled back and then it dropped. So, as soon as I got out of the gate, I was kind of close. I was banging some bars with some people, but all in all I had to shut down and just go into the first turn like 20th. Then going down that next straightaway I couldn’t see anything where I was going. I couldn’t pull a tear-off because I was going down a straightaway and there was braking bumps and all that. I think I ended up hitting the back of someone going up that next hill. It was a long moto from there on. I just had to give it everything. I kind of had to pay the price in the second moto. I didn’t really have the energy to keep a really strong pace. Once Jett got behind me in that second moto, obviously the championship came into my mind and I pulled everything out to try and get away from him. But I definitely paid the price by giving it all I had in the first one just to make it to sixth.