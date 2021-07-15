There are a few tracks, though, like Southwick, where the “scoop” is the all day choice. Other tracks, like Spring Creek, present a dilemma for riders. The track is theoretically soft enough to use the scoop in both motos. I have a feeling that most riders will opt for the “scoop” on Saturday, though, knowing that the start is critical. The scoop is simply unmatched for a long, sandy start.

Where it gets dicey is when comparing pros and cons. Most riders would feel more confident with a more traditional tire once the race starts. They can be more aggressive because that tire will be less likely to violently lose traction. Spring Creek has harder sections that require patience. In those harder sections, you give up “feel” and predictability when running the scoop. The rub is that all of the confidence and predictability in the world won’t help if you start 30th. What’s a rider to do? Pick the scoop, go for the start, and roll the dice on traction? I think this is the right move but keep an eye on tire choice Saturday.

Who’s Hot

Dylan Ferrandis continues to impress. That’s three overall wins in a row for those keeping score at home.

Eli Tomac has won 50 percent of the last 6 motos. Not bad for a rider that has befuddled us for a year.

Justin Barcia found himself back on the podium at a track he rides well. Nice return to form for #51.

Aaron Plessinger is riding with confidence and should have been a podium guy at Southwick.

Hunter Lawrence threw up a 1-1 in the sand and served notice that he can indeed be an alpha in this class.

Jo Shimoda has my vote for most improved rider in 2021.