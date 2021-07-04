Results Archive
GNCC
Snowshoe
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Jordan Ashburn
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Benjamin Nelko
  3. Ryder Lafferty
MXGP of
Great Britain
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
MX2 Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Mattia Guadagnini
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Australian MX
Maitland
Canadian MX
Walton 1
Motocross
RedBud
450 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250 Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Jett Lawrence
MXGP of
Italy
MXGP Grand Prix Race 2
    MX2 Grand Prix Race 2
      Canadian MX
      Walton 2
      Canadian MX
      Gopher Dunes
      Sat Jul 10
      Motocross
      Southwick
      Sat Jul 10
      Australian MX
      Gillman
      Sun Jul 11
      Canadian MX
      Gopher Dunes 2
      Sun Jul 11
      Motocross
      Spring Creek
      Sat Jul 17
      MXGP of
      The Netherlands
      Sun Jul 18
      Canadian MX
      Sand Del Lee
      Sun Jul 18
      Best Post-Race Show Ever RedBud Recap

      July 4, 2021 4:50pm | by: , &

      With the help of Twisted Tea, Jason Weigandt and Max Anstie break down the Red Bud National, round four of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. Plus, Kellen Brauer chats with a bunch of riders in the paddock, including Ken Roczen, Chase Sexton, Adam Cianciarulo and Hunter and Jett Lawrence, to get more takes on the day. Anstie talks about the track, then we attempt to get his teammate Brandon Hartranft to talk.

