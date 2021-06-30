After taking possession of the 2021 AMA 250SX West Region Supercross title, Justin Cooper showed up behind the starting gate of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship bound and determined to begin a march towards yet another championship. The kickoff Pala round at Fox Raceway in Southern California over Memorial Day Weekend brought 5-3 moto scores for third overall, while Thunder Valley in Colorado produced double moto runner-up finishes for the overall victory. After a week break, Cooper then raced his Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing YZ250F to 5-1 moto scores for third overall at the High Point National in Pennsylvania, thus positioning him second in 250 Class championship points, a mere 11 markers adrift of classification leader Jett Lawrence.

With his first moto win of the season now under his belt, Justin Cooper will leave his current home base in Florida behind and head north to 13638 North Red Bud Trail in pastoral Buchanan, Michigan, for this Saturday’s RedBud National. Round four of the ’21 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross 250 Class title brawl, New York’s Cooper is in it to win it. A lifelong goal in claiming an AMA Supercross Championship now achieved, it’s time to go after the outdoor red plate and that’s what he’ll do on Saturday before the thousands of Midwest fans who will motor into RedBud to hang off the fences to root for their favorite racers. Justin took a quick break from packing up his gear bag to talk with us about his mid-summer title scheme.

Racer X: Justin, thanks for taking the time to get us up to speed on the reality of your current surroundings. Just what are you up to this Tuesday afternoon?

Justin Cooper: Just hanging out. We’re in Florida now, so just doing a little bit of training here and just getting used to this East Coast dirt. We also upped the training a little bit. I don’t really like these breaks because we do have to train a little bit harder! So it’s nice to keep going racing. It makes the weeks a little bit easier. But with a week we off, we get to train a little bit harder and take some time off to just do some stuff that we like.

When you get these breaks in the schedule, what do you like to do to have a little fun? Do you watch TV or go golfing or do anything like that?

I’m actually going golfing in the morning! I’ll also catch up on the Grand Prix racing and maybe Formula 1. It’s always fun to see what is going on with the European racing. It’s also fun to follow Formula 1 and see how those races went. Other than that, it’s golfing. I’ve just been getting into that and it’s fun. Other than that, I just like the racing, in general.