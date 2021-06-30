The two biggest talking points from the third round of Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross at High Point Raceway were Jalek Swoll's first career win and Eli Tomac's stunning ride in the second moto. We take a closer look at both of those key points, plus highlight a couple of slick moves by RJ Hampshire in 250 moto one, Adam Cianciarulo's last turn crash while leading, and a wild battle between Ken Roczen and Dylan Ferrandis that eventually helped Ferrandis tip the championship scale back his way. All that and more on this week's edition of Race Examination.

Video courtesy of NBC Sports.

