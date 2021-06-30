Results Archive
Motocross
High Point
Articles
450 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jalek Swoll
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
GNCC
Snowshoe
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Benjamin Nelko
  3. Ryder Lafferty
Full Results
MXGP of
Great Britain
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Mattia Guadagnini
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
Australian MX
Maitland
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Walton 1
Fri Jul 2
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
RedBud
Sat Jul 3
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Italy
Sun Jul 4
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Walton 2
Sun Jul 4
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes
Sat Jul 10
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Southwick
Sat Jul 10
Articles
Upcoming
Australian MX
Gillman
Sun Jul 11
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes 2
Sun Jul 11
Articles
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: High Point Race Examination

June 30, 2021 3:45pm | by:

The two biggest talking points from the third round of Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross at High Point Raceway were Jalek Swoll's first career win and Eli Tomac's stunning ride in the second moto. We take a closer look at both of those key points, plus highlight a couple of slick moves by RJ Hampshire in 250 moto one, Adam Cianciarulo's last turn crash while leading, and a wild battle between Ken Roczen and Dylan Ferrandis that eventually helped Ferrandis tip the championship scale back his way. All that and more on this week's edition of Race Examination.

Video courtesy of NBC Sports.

