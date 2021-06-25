A Must-Have Suspension Upgrade That Takes Your Bike From Firm to Plush and Back

If you own a recent competition-level KTM, GasGas, or Husqvarna MXer, your bike most likely came stock with a WP XACT or AER 48 air fork—a lightweight fork that was designed for the heavy landings and big hits that come with riding motocross and supercross. Where is it not so fantastic? Out on the trails or choppy track conditions, where you’ll want something closer to a coil-like feel with a more supple response to sharp impacts. Kreft Moto’s Plush Tank Adjustable Air Spring Reservoir lets you have the best of both worlds.

Let’s get a little more technical. The stock XACT/AER48 air fork has a hyper-progressive spring curve, which basically means that as the fork compresses, the spring rate increases exponentially. For big jumps and heavy shocks to the machine, it’s exactly what you want. However, if you’re out on the trail or riding extremely choppy track conditions, that translates to harsh response to roots, rocks, and braking bumps, etc.—a ride that never feels quite right. Unlike an air spring, a traditional coil spring has a linear spring rate—as the fork compresses, the spring rate stays consistent, giving you that predictable response to sharp impacts from roots, rocks, and all the rough stuff Mother Nature can throw at you.

Here’s where the Kreft Moto Plush Tank comes in. With a simple switch you can toggle from “Firm” to “Plush.” The Plush setting increases the volume of the main air spring chamber, giving your XACT/AER 48 a truly linear spring curve with a coil-like feel—instantly. You’ll feel improved compliance and improved maneuverability on tight, technical trails right away. Hit a favorite loop or trail and take back-to-back laps on each setting and you will 100 percent feel the difference. Rocky sections that punished your arms on the stock setting genuinely just seem to melt away, and your sense of control skyrockets.