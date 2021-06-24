Results Archive
MXGP of
Russia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Ruben Fernandez
  3. Mathys Boisrame
Full Results
Motocross
High Point
Articles
450 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jalek Swoll
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Snowshoe
Sat Jun 26
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Great Britain
Sun Jun 27
Articles
Upcoming
Australian MX
Maitland
Sun Jun 27
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
RedBud
Sat Jul 3
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Italy
Sun Jul 4
Articles
Full Schedule

Pro Motocross to Provide Limited Pit Access for VIP Ticket Purchasers

June 24, 2021 3:25pm | by:
Morgantown, West Virginia – MX Sports Pro Racing has announced that the ongoing process to remove fan restrictions at the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, has reached its next phase, with limited access to the pits offered for VIP ticket purchasers. This new phase in the reopening process will begin with the Twisted Tea RedBud National, Round 4 of the 2021 season, on July 3 from Michigan’s RedBud MX.

The championship has seen a welcome return to full spectator capacity for the entirety of the season thus far, which has brought historic crowds to the opening three rounds of the summer. Additionally, at the most recent GEICO Motorcycle High Point National in Pennsylvania, fans were greeted with the return of podium celebrations, which serve as one of the most popular and memorable elements of any Pro Motocross event.

Although pit access has remained closed to the public since the season began, the limited reopening will provide VIP ticket holders with exclusive access to the paddock from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. noon, local event time. During the limited reopening, access to the riders and their respective team pit areas is not permitted and fans granted access must observe established boundaries. Rider autograph sessions will not be scheduled, but access to rider posters may be made available at the discretion of each individual team.

“We recognize our fans are extremely eager to get back to a sense of normalcy at the races, which has been made very evident by the massive crowds on hand for the first three rounds of the season,” said Davey Coombs, President of MX Sports Pro Racing. “However, we have to stress the importance of a communal approach to our ongoing reopening process. We respect the needs of every individual entity that contributes to the overall success of this championship and are continuously striving for a level of compromise that appeases everyone. We’re excited to open the pits to our VIP guests and look forward to announcing additional reopening phases in the near future.”

VIP ticket options are for the remaining nine rounds are available for advance purchase, but given the limited quantity they are expected to sell out.

Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship Tickets
July 3Twisted Tea RedBud National
July 10Twisted Tea Southwick National
July 17Circle K Spring Creek National
July 24MotoSport.com Washougal National
August 14Circle K Unadilla National
August 21Circle K Budds Creek National
August 28Guaranteed Rate Ironman National
September 4Fox Raceway II National
September 11CCM Hangtown Motocross Classic
For information about the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, please visit ProMotocross.com and be sure to follow all of the Pro Motocross social media channels for exclusive content and additional information on the latest news:
  • Facebook: @americanmotocross
  • Instagram: @promotocross
  • Twitter: @ProMotocross
  • YouTube: AmericanMotocross
