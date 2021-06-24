Pro Motocross to Provide Limited Pit Access for VIP Ticket Purchasers

Morgantown, West Virginia – MX Sports Pro Racing has announced that the ongoing process to remove fan restrictions at the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, has reached its next phase, with limited access to the pits offered for VIP ticket purchasers. This new phase in the reopening process will begin with the Twisted Tea RedBud National, Round 4 of the 2021 season, on July 3 from Michigan’s RedBud MX.

The championship has seen a welcome return to full spectator capacity for the entirety of the season thus far, which has brought historic crowds to the opening three rounds of the summer. Additionally, at the most recent GEICO Motorcycle High Point National in Pennsylvania, fans were greeted with the return of podium celebrations, which serve as one of the most popular and memorable elements of any Pro Motocross event.

Although pit access has remained closed to the public since the season began, the limited reopening will provide VIP ticket holders with exclusive access to the paddock from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. noon, local event time. During the limited reopening, access to the riders and their respective team pit areas is not permitted and fans granted access must observe established boundaries. Rider autograph sessions will not be scheduled, but access to rider posters may be made available at the discretion of each individual team.

“We recognize our fans are extremely eager to get back to a sense of normalcy at the races, which has been made very evident by the massive crowds on hand for the first three rounds of the season,” said Davey Coombs, President of MX Sports Pro Racing. “However, we have to stress the importance of a communal approach to our ongoing reopening process. We respect the needs of every individual entity that contributes to the overall success of this championship and are continuously striving for a level of compromise that appeases everyone. We’re excited to open the pits to our VIP guests and look forward to announcing additional reopening phases in the near future.”

VIP ticket options are for the remaining nine rounds are available for advance purchase, but given the limited quantity they are expected to sell out.