Wil Hahn Departs, Seth Rarick In as Star Racing 250 Manager
After a sucessfull run, Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing announced today that Wil Hahn is departing from the squad where he has worked since 2017, and raced for a decade earlier. The split appears amicable between the two sides. Star is moving operations to the GOAT Farm in the Cairo, Georgia/Tallahasse, Florida area, but we have heard Hahn would prefer to stay in California. He will likely emerge in a role with a different team shortly.
Hahn will be replaced by Seth Rarick, a former pro who rose to prominence as a trainer in the industry, first working underneath Star's own in-house trainer, Gareth Swanepoel, and assisting riders like Cooper Webb and Aaron Plessinger. Rarick eventually started his own program before being hired at the Baker's Factory in Florida, helping train a roster of 250 riders under the KTM and Husqvarna brands. Rarick departed the Baker's Factory once Monster Energy Supercross wrapped up last month, and we've seen him at the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross races under the Star Racing tent, working alongside Hahn.
The team's official press release on the move is below:
Monster Energy/Star/Yamaha Racing Extends Best Wishes to Wil Hahn on his Departure from the Team
Seth Rarick to Step in as Team Manager for Star Racing 250 Program
Tallahassee, Fla. (June 25, 2021) – After four very successful years, Monster Energy/Star/Yamaha Racing would like to extend a thank you and best wishes to 250 Team Manager Wil Hahn as he departs the race team. Hahn, who competed for Star Yamaha as a rider from 2007-2008 and as team manager from 2017-2021, played an instrumental role in helping the team capture seven championships.
“I have enjoyed working with Wil Hahn for the past four seasons and will miss having him around,” said Jeremy Coker, 450 Team Manager, Star Racing. “I’m glad to have Seth [Rarick] back with the program and look forward to helping him grow within the program. He will assist me in the management of this amazing program and hopefully continue our powerhouse championship-winning path.”
With Hahn’s departure, Seth Rarick will takeover the 250 manager position effective immediately. Rarick has previously worked with the Star Racing team as an assistant trainer to Gareth Swanepoel and most recently worked with several of the sports top racers at the Bakers Factory. As a former professional racer himself, he brings a wide-range of knowledge that will be extremely beneficial to the team.
“I’m very excited to be back with the Monster Energy/Star/Yamaha Racing team. I have a much different role this time around, but I’m ecstatic to expand my horizons as well as provide my knowledge and experience to such an established team,” said Rarick. “I’m very thankful for the opportunity and everyone here for trusting and believing in me. I need to thank Aldon Baker for being so gracious and kind to me when this opportunity came up as well as Wil Hahn for helping me get caught up to speed so quickly. I’m looking forward to continuing the success that Star has had for so many years!”
Star Racing has its sights set on the fourth round of the Pro Motocross Championship that is set to take place on Saturday, July 3 at RedBud MX Park in Buchanan, Michigan.