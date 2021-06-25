Wil Hahn Departs, Seth Rarick In as Star Racing 250 Manager

With Hahn’s departure, Seth Rarick will takeover the 250 manager position effective immediately. Rarick has previously worked with the Star Racing team as an assistant trainer to Gareth Swanepoel and most recently worked with several of the sports top racers at the Bakers Factory. As a former professional racer himself, he brings a wide-range of knowledge that will be extremely beneficial to the team.

“I’m very excited to be back with the Monster Energy/Star/Yamaha Racing team. I have a much different role this time around, but I’m ecstatic to expand my horizons as well as provide my knowledge and experience to such an established team,” said Rarick. “I’m very thankful for the opportunity and everyone here for trusting and believing in me. I need to thank Aldon Baker for being so gracious and kind to me when this opportunity came up as well as Wil Hahn for helping me get caught up to speed so quickly. I’m looking forward to continuing the success that Star has had for so many years!”

Star Racing has its sights set on the fourth round of the Pro Motocross Championship that is set to take place on Saturday, July 3 at RedBud MX Park in Buchanan, Michigan.