Chanhassen, Minnesota – On the heels of the company’s first anniversary, RD Coffee, the specialty coffee company spearheaded by multi-time AMA Pro Motocross and AMA Supercross Champion Ryan Dungey, has introduced a new roast to its core lineup of offerings. In the spirit of digging a little deeper to get more out of ourselves, CHARGED features single-origin beans from the Huehuetenango region of Guatemala and is the first dark roast offered by the Minnesota-based company.

The introduction of a dark roast signifies the natural progression of RD Coffee in its continued growth as a business, allowing the brand to diversify its product lineup even further. Moreover, providing a stronger, more aromatic and flavorful roast will help the brand cater to an audience that prefers a darker roast of coffee.

“We’ve been working towards this day for some time now,” explained Dungey. “While we initially focused on a series of roasts on the medium spectrum, providing offerings that would appeal to any palate, we always sought to develop a darker, more robust roast to help diversify the lineup and give it wider appeal. We did a lot of research to determine which origin would provide the best foundation to work from and believe Huehuetenango is an ideal option.

“As we developed this roast I found myself amazed with the versatility of this batch of Guatemalan beans,” continued Dungey. “Because they’re so dense the beans have the ability to stand up to higher temperatures, and in doing so they start to showcase even more depth in flavor. In general, these beans contain a higher level of acidity, but by extending the roasting process that acidity continued to dissipate and gave way to more dynamic and robust flavors.”