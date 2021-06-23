The 2021 FIM Motocross World Championship continues this weekend with the MXGP of Great Britain, round two of the series.

MXGP will return to the valley of Matterley Basin in Winchester, for what will be the 11th British Grand Prix to be held at the hardpack venue. Matterley Basin is one of the favourites on the FIM Motocross World Championship calendar not only for the riders who look forward to racing there every year, but also the fans who can enjoy unobstructed views of the entire circuit.

The Orlyonok circuit one week ago kicked-off the MXGP season with a bang and with plenty of battles, now the heat will be brought to Great Britain as the riders continue what they started in Orlyonok.

Alongside the MXGP and MX2 categories, joining us for the first time this year will be the EMX125 Presented by FMF Racing and EMX250 riders for their opening rounds of the 2021 campaign.

The EMX125 Presented by FMF Racing category will see some familiar faces return for another season in the popular two-stroke category, with the likes of Valerio Lata from MRT Racing Team KTM and Haakon Osterhagon of Fantic Factory Team Maddii back once again after finished 9th and 10th respectively in 2020.

Others to look out for at the European Championship opener includes Yamaha Europe EMX125 MJC’s Ivano Van Erp, Karlis Alberts Reisulis and Ferruccio Zanchi, along with local heroes Bobby Bruce, Bailey Johnston, Ollier Colmer and more.

While the EMX250 is stacked with young talent, and it will be an intense season for the title hopefuls. Making the move to EMX250 this season is last year’s EMX125 Presented by FMF Racing Champion Andrea Bonacorsi, who will look to impress on his Hutten Metaal Yamaha Racing machine, along with Liam Everts who will look to put his bad luck of last season behind him and add another win in Matterley Basin, after topping the EMX125 podium at the British round last year.

Jorgen Matthias-Talviku of No Fear / Jumbo BT Racing Team will return once again as he set’s his sights on the title after making several podium appearances last year and finishing 5th in the championship in 2020, along with Tom Guyon who placed 8th last season and will return again in 2021.

Other familiar faces to look out for include Jeremy Sydow of Hutten Metaal Yamaha Racing and Kevin Horgmo from SM Action Racing Team YUASA Battery, who will return to EMX250 after a season in MX2, as well as Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Racing’s newest recruit Maxime Grau.

Meanwhile Nicholas Lapucci and Federico Tuani of Fantic Factory Team Maddii will make the move from EMXOpen into the EMX250 class to test their efforts in the competitive category.