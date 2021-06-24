Privateer Profile: Ramyller Alves

Well that’s cool! Let’s get into High Point. You went 16-15 for sixteenth overall, which is pretty solid. That’s the second-best result of your career, right?

Yeah, for motocross. I think my best was at Southwick a couple years ago when I went 18-12 for 14th overall. I really like High Point. It gets really rough and technical, and I really like the technical part of it. It was great. That first moto I ended up crashing with Jarrett Frye on the start and worked my way up to fifteenth. Then Kailub Russell ended up taking me out on the last lap and I dropped to sixteenth in that first moto. In that second moto I got a much better start and I was up there, but I tightened up and made it to fifteenth.

Well your tone of voice makes you sound unhappy about it, but that’s pretty solid, especially considering how much factory equipment there is in that class.

Yeah, just to be in the top twenty is a good result, but I need to get close to that top ten to really prove what I’m capable of.

I saw on Instagram you had to do a motor swap between motos.

Man, that was insane. I’m not sure what happened, but the oil cap, where you put the oil in the motor, came off mid-moto and I started seeing smoke coming out of my bike. I thought I was overheating but I wasn’t even using the clutch that bad and it wasn’t really that muddy. But I guess the oil was coming out and burning on the exhaust. Luckily I was able to finish. I also lost my rear brake because the oil was splashing back there. I had no rear brake! The bike started losing power with about five minutes to go and I started hearing some weird noises in the motor and stuff. Luckily I was able to finish. Right when we got back we saw that and my mechanic and dad got to work and did the motor swap. They washed the bike and swapped the motor in like forty minutes.

I don’t think people realize what swapping a motor at a National is like and how tough it can be. It’s not like it’s the world’s toughest job to swap a motor on a dirt bike, but it takes time and the TV schedule doesn’t allow much between motos.

Yeah, doing it that fast and also making sure everything is right. There are a lot of things that can go wrong with wiring and making sure everything is tight. Luckily it worked out though.

Isn’t it kind of funny that, on a day when you have one of your best career results you also have to deal with something like that?

Yeah, it was crazy. I came into High Point pretty confident with a good week of training. I really like that track. My qualifying time wasn’t the best, I always struggle with that, but I never worry about that too much. I knew it was going to be a good weekend from the start.