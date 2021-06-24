Results Archive
MXGP of
Russia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Ruben Fernandez
  3. Mathys Boisrame
Full Results
Motocross
High Point
Articles
450 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jalek Swoll
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Snowshoe
Sat Jun 26
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Great Britain
Sun Jun 27
Articles
Upcoming
Australian MX
Maitland
Sun Jun 27
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
RedBud
Sat Jul 3
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Italy
Sun Jul 4
Articles
Full Schedule
450 Words: Budds Creek Training Day

450 Words Budds Creek Training Day

June 24, 2021 11:40am

Story and photos by Mimi Louden Weaver

After the crazy season that was the 2020 AMA Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, this year is a welcome return to normalcy for both the riders and the fans. The depth of the pro rider field in 2021 is astounding, with big names on factory bikes routinely finishing in the teens and a fresh crop of rookies finishing inside the top-10. That’s great for the top racers and even better for the fans, but the job facing privateer motocrossers is tougher than ever….and they need all the help they can get! Enter Jonathan and Ezra Beasley, owners of the Budds Creek pro national facility in Southern Maryland.

Following the excellent racing this past weekend at High Point Raceway, Jon and Ezra offered up their Budds Creek facility to the privateer riders on the circuit for practice and a preview of what to expect when the AMA Pro Motocross Championship visits Budds Creek in August. Budds Creek held two free all-day practice days for pro privateers on June 21 and 22 and invited local amateur riders and the public to come down and share the event. An always-welcome dinner was provided at the track on the evening of the 21st, and after dinner, each privateer who stayed for the meal was treated to dessert…. $100 to help support their racing efforts! Topping that, a drawing was held for an extra $300 prize that was awarded to MX privateer rider #945 Jacob Pogodzienski. A multitude of door prizes were given away to those that attended, made possible by donations to a GoFundMe page set up to raise money for the privateers. Some very happy motocross enthusiasts went home with special treasures including a signed Travis Pastrana picture, plus signed jerseys from Pastrana, Gared Steinke, and local pro Justin Rodbell

Riders and fans alike enjoyed good weather both days, and the track was well prepped and maintained all day thanks to the efforts of the Budds Creek track staff. Amateur riders were also invited to ride during this event, and they got to experience the amazing lines that were cut in by the pro riders allowing good flow all around the track. 

This was a very fun and successful event for everyone and included several top local pro riders as well as top Women’s pro-motocrosser Jordan Jarvis. The privateers and their families were very appreciative of the free training days and gracious hospitality provided by Jonathan, Ezra and, the rest of their hosts at Budds Creek. Here's a gallery of various riders who attended:

  • Jordan Jarvis Mimi Louden Weaver
  • Justin Rodbell Mimi Louden Weaver
  • Tyler Stepek Mimi Louden Weaver
  • Max Groom Mimi Louden Weaver
  • Gabe Woodrow Mimi Louden Weaver
  • Maxwell Sanford Mimi Louden Weaver
  • Brad Burkhart Mimi Louden Weaver
  • Maxwell Sanford Mimi Louden Weaver
  • Joshua Varize Mimi Louden Weaver
  • Kyle Endriss Mimi Louden Weaver
  • Sam Greenawalt Mimi Louden Weaver
  • Jacob Pogodzienski Mimi Louden Weaver
  • Alex Ray Mimi Louden Weaver
  • Kyle Endriss Mimi Louden Weaver
  • Tyler Stepek Mimi Louden Weaver
  • Max Miller Mimi Louden Weaver
  • Jacob Pogodzienski Mimi Louden Weaver
  • Joshua Varize Mimi Louden Weaver
  • Brad Burkhart Mimi Louden Weaver
  • Patrick Anderson Mimi Louden Weaver
  • Kyle Endriss Mimi Louden Weaver
  • Maxwell Sanford Mimi Louden Weaver
  • Maxwell Sanford Mimi Louden Weaver
  • Cory Rogers Mimi Louden Weaver
TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy. Must be 18 years of age or older to win.
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
August 2021 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The August 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now