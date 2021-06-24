Story and photos by Mimi Louden Weaver

After the crazy season that was the 2020 AMA Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, this year is a welcome return to normalcy for both the riders and the fans. The depth of the pro rider field in 2021 is astounding, with big names on factory bikes routinely finishing in the teens and a fresh crop of rookies finishing inside the top-10. That’s great for the top racers and even better for the fans, but the job facing privateer motocrossers is tougher than ever….and they need all the help they can get! Enter Jonathan and Ezra Beasley, owners of the Budds Creek pro national facility in Southern Maryland.

Following the excellent racing this past weekend at High Point Raceway, Jon and Ezra offered up their Budds Creek facility to the privateer riders on the circuit for practice and a preview of what to expect when the AMA Pro Motocross Championship visits Budds Creek in August. Budds Creek held two free all-day practice days for pro privateers on June 21 and 22 and invited local amateur riders and the public to come down and share the event. An always-welcome dinner was provided at the track on the evening of the 21st, and after dinner, each privateer who stayed for the meal was treated to dessert…. $100 to help support their racing efforts! Topping that, a drawing was held for an extra $300 prize that was awarded to MX privateer rider #945 Jacob Pogodzienski. A multitude of door prizes were given away to those that attended, made possible by donations to a GoFundMe page set up to raise money for the privateers. Some very happy motocross enthusiasts went home with special treasures including a signed Travis Pastrana picture, plus signed jerseys from Pastrana, Gared Steinke, and local pro Justin Rodbell.

Riders and fans alike enjoyed good weather both days, and the track was well prepped and maintained all day thanks to the efforts of the Budds Creek track staff. Amateur riders were also invited to ride during this event, and they got to experience the amazing lines that were cut in by the pro riders allowing good flow all around the track.

This was a very fun and successful event for everyone and included several top local pro riders as well as top Women’s pro-motocrosser Jordan Jarvis. The privateers and their families were very appreciative of the free training days and gracious hospitality provided by Jonathan, Ezra and, the rest of their hosts at Budds Creek. Here's a gallery of various riders who attended: