Joey Crown Will Not Return to Pro Motocross in 2021

ClubMX Yamaha's Joey Crown announced today that he will remain sidelined for the remainder of the 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship as he continued to recovery from head injuries sustained earlier in the year. Crown, a 22 year old Michigan native, has had an unfortunate share of concussions over the last few years that have set him back massively.

Crown crashed at the Daytona Supercross in the Last Chance Qualifier and suffered another concussion, but was expected to return to action a few weeks later in Atlanta. Unfortunately, he crashed while practicing before the triple header in Atlanta and sustained another concussion.

He has spoken candidly about his therapy and recovery from the recent concussions, but still has not been able to return to 100% and has now elected to sit out the rest of the year to work back to full strength.