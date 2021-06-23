Results Archive
MXGP of
Russia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Ruben Fernandez
  3. Mathys Boisrame
Full Results
Motocross
High Point
Articles
450 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jalek Swoll
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Snowshoe
Sat Jun 26
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Great Britain
Sun Jun 27
Articles
Upcoming
Australian MX
Maitland
Sun Jun 27
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
RedBud
Sat Jul 3
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Italy
Sun Jul 4
Articles
Full Schedule

Joey Crown Will Not Return to Pro Motocross in 2021

June 23, 2021 2:05pm | by:
ClubMX Yamaha's Joey Crown announced today that he will remain sidelined for the remainder of the 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship as he continued to recovery from head injuries sustained earlier in the year. Crown, a 22 year old Michigan native, has had an unfortunate share of concussions over the last few years that have set him back massively.

Crown crashed at the Daytona Supercross in the Last Chance Qualifier and suffered another concussion, but was expected to return to action a few weeks later in Atlanta. Unfortunately, he crashed while practicing before the triple header in Atlanta and sustained another concussion.

He has spoken candidly about his therapy and recovery from the recent concussions, but still has not been able to return to 100% and has now elected to sit out the rest of the year to work back to full strength.

