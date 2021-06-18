Results Archive
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Articles
450 Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Lyndon Snodgrass
  2. Ruy Barbosa
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
MXGP of
Russia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Ruben Fernandez
  3. Mathys Boisrame
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 19
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Snowshoe
Sat Jun 26
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Great Britain
Sun Jun 27
Articles
Upcoming
Australian MX
Maitland
Sun Jun 27
Articles
Full Schedule

Michael Mosiman to Miss High Point After Practice Crash

June 18, 2021
Michael Mosiman to Miss High Point After Practice Crash

Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas rider Michael Mosiman will miss this weekend's High Point National, the team confirmed on Friday. Mosiman, who sits 10th in the 250 class standings after the first two rounds of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross, suffered a practice crash last week while testing during the off week. The team has not disclosed what type of injury Mosiman has at this time, but says it's hopeful that the 21 year old can return to action before the fourth round at RedBud in two weeks.

See the full statement from the team below:

