Michael Mosiman to Miss High Point After Practice Crash

Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas rider Michael Mosiman will miss this weekend's High Point National, the team confirmed on Friday. Mosiman, who sits 10th in the 250 class standings after the first two rounds of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross, suffered a practice crash last week while testing during the off week. The team has not disclosed what type of injury Mosiman has at this time, but says it's hopeful that the 21 year old can return to action before the fourth round at RedBud in two weeks.

See the full statement from the team below: