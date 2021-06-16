Earlier this year, we unveiled the brand-new historic backdrop behind the starting gate at High Point Raceway. It celebrates the history of the track, which was founded on the Holbert family farm in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania, in September of 1976. One year later, High Point held its first outdoor national, and it has remained on what’s now the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship schedule every year—with the exception of 2020, when statewide COVID-19 restrictions barred large gatherings. During last year’s shutdown, we decided to do something cool to celebrate the history of High Point Raceway, so we asked Racer Productions graphic designer Heather Moebus to come up with a collage of old photos, pit passes, and program covers for the backdrop—something we saw done extremely well at the famed Assen TT circuit in the Netherlands at the 2019 Motocross of Nations, as well as the excellent “wall of fame” at Unadilla. High Point returns to the schedule this weekend for what will be the 44th Annual Pro Motocross event here, we thought we’d go into a little detail of just what each of those images mean for this week’s list. I’m going to try to do it in chronological order, but bear with me—there’s quite a bit of family history in here as well.

The very first High Point National program (the green one in the middle) in 1977 was designed by my mom, Rita Coombs. She chose a photo of Maico rider “Gassin’” Gaylon Mosier for the cover. Maico riders had been instrumental in the redesign of the first High Point track in the fall of 1976, but not Mosier. Rather, it was the European riders—Sylvain Geboers, Hans Maisch, and Adolf Weil—who had stopped by with their mechanic/driver Selveraj Narayana to hopefully practice in between Trans-AMA races. Rain made the track too muddy to practice, but they decided to walk around it and check things out. They liked the potential of the place but not the actual design, which was done by my dad, “Big Dave” Coombs. So they used rocks and sticks to mark corners and lay out a much better, European-style track. Before the next local race out there, Dad and the Holberts had made all of the changes suggested by the Maico riders!

Something else about that first program is worth pointing out: The main sponsor was Hi-Point Racing Products, John Penton’s company in Lorain, Ohio, that made gear, oils, tires, and just about everything else for dirt bikes. My dad was originally going to call the track Hi-Point Raceway and approached Mr. Penton and Hi-Point’s Larry Maiers (the future announcer) about lifetime track naming rights, but they balked at the price. My parents, sure that Penton would say yes, had already painted a sign for the entrance that said “Hi-Point Raceway,” so Dad took a saw and cut the sign in half, added a piece of plywood, then Mom painted a “GH” there to turn it into what it’s still known as today, High Point Raceway.

The asking price for that lifetime sponsorship for Hi-Point Racing Products? A one-time payment of $500. The winner of the first High Point National, which was the 250 class only? Pennsylvania’s own Tony DiStefano on a Suzuki. As for Gaylon Mosier, he finished 11th on his Maico. The date was May 29, 1977.