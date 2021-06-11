How to Watch: MXGP of Russia

The 12-round 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take this weekend off before the championship resumes in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania, for the High Point National on June 19. The 13-round Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) series will be back in action next at the Snowshoe GNCC on June 26 and 27 at Snowshoe Mountain Resort in Snowshoe, West Virginia.

However, there is still racing to watch this weekend, as the first round of the FIM Motocross World Championship will take place on Sunday at Orlyonok.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule