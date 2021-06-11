Results Archive
How to Watch MXGP of Russia

June 11, 2021 11:15am

The 12-round 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take this weekend off before the championship resumes in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania, for the High Point National on June 19. The 13-round Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) series will be back in action next at the Snowshoe GNCC on June 26 and 27 at Snowshoe Mountain Resort in Snowshoe, West Virginia.

However, there is still racing to watch this weekend, as the first round of the FIM Motocross World Championship will take place on Sunday at Orlyonok.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule

  • MXGP

    MXGP of Russia

     Sunday, June 13
    Orlyonok
    Krasnodar RU Russia
    • MX2 Free/Time Practice 
      Live
      June 13 - 2:30 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Free/Time Practice 
      Live
      June 13 - 3:30 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 1 
      Live
      June 13 - 5:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Race 1 
      Live
      June 13 - 6:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 2 
      Live
      June 13 - 8:00 AM
      cbs-sports-network
    • MX2 Race 2 
      Live
      June 13 - 8:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Race 2 
      Live
      June 13 - 9:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Race 2 
      Live
      June 13 - 9:00 AM
      cbs-sports-network
MXGP TV Schedule

2020 Standings

MXGP

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2020

PositionRiderPoints
1Tim Gajser Slovenia720
2Jeremy Seewer Switzerland618
3Antonio Cairoli Italy599
4Romain Febvre France572
5Gautier Paulin France505
Full Standings

MX2

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2020

PositionRiderPoints
1Tom Vialle France759
2Jago Geerts Belgium704
3Maxime Renaux France597
4Jed Beaton Australia582
5Ben Watson United Kingdom573
Full Standings

Other Links

General

MXGP Live Timing

MXGP of Russia

MXGP of Russia Race Center

MXGP of Russia Timetable

MXGP of Russia MXGP Entry List

MXGP of Russia MX2 Entry List

Main image: Thomas Kjer Olsen, photo by Bavo Swijgers

