Baylor Bounces Back!

At the previous round, Steward Baylor had an issue during a pit stop that resulted in him laying down in a puddle about a mile after the pit trying to cool down, well, the area right where the gas cap would be. This cost him about a minute, but he went on a final lap tear to finish the day in third place and less than a second behind Ben Kelley in second. This would of course serve as motivation for Baylor coming into this round as he had spent the previous four races digging himself out of a deficit in the hunt for the GNCC National Championship.

When the green flag flew at the Mason-Dixon, it was Layne Michael taking the holeshot away from Ricky Russell. However, Russell quickly got to the lead but would end up breaking his pinky finger early in the race. At the completion of the first lap it would be Ben Kelley leading the way. Kelley would lead every lap, except for the final one! Steward Baylor came from fourth on the opening lap to run in second behind Kelley all the way until the final lap when he put on a charge to take over the lead and even pull out a 14-second lead—all while doing so without being able to use his rear brake!

This has become Steward’s routine. While there have been some races he’s lead wire to wire, more often than not he conserves his energy to put on a hard push in the late stages of the race. This isn’t really a secret and isn’t a new technique of attack for a GNCC racer, but what’s pretty unique about Stu is his ability to not only make that late race pass but also pull away from second place. He’s really found a special method in his race craft and energy conservation, but the question is, when will the other guys figure it out as well?

Ben Kelley would hold on for second, which still leaves him with the overall points lead. Jordan Ashburn would ride one of his most consistent races of the season to end the day on the podium in third, even though in the mid portion of the race it looked as if Josh Strang was making a bid to take over the third place spot. Strang would eventually end the day in fourth with Josh Toth rounding out the top five.