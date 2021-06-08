Honda HRC has a lot of good things going for them right now. On top of leading the championship in both classes of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, they also have all of their riders healthy and contending at the front. Even though Ken Roczen was the only rider to take home an overall win for them on Saturday, the rest of the team still all had strong performances with 250 class riders Jett and Hunter Lawrence finishing second and third overall, respectively, while 450 class rider Chase Sexton put 4-5 scores together for an odd sixth overall. Sexton tied for fourth and actually just missed the podium by one point on the day, but still a solid day overall. The Lawrence brothers spoke with the media via Zoom after the race while Sexton discussed his day in the Honda HRC press release later on.

Jett Lawrence | 2nd overall in 250 Class

Racer X: Jett, you had a solid day. Fourth place in the first moto and ended up winning the second moto. What was the main difference for you there in moto two?

Jett Lawrence: I think in moto two I just got a bit of flow, to be honest. The first one I didn’t gel with the track really good, to be honest. The second one I was able to get out and be behind [Justin] Cooper. I was able to follow his lines and he had a lot of good lines I was able to pick up on. I had some different ones in other spots. He kind of helped me get into my flow a bit. The second one I just got into a really good flow, basically.

Can you take us through the pass on Cooper? Sort of setting it up. Was the track a little bit hard to find a place to pass and it was just going to be one of those moments where, this is where we’re going to do it? Just talk us through that, setting it up and the motions of making it happen.

The track was definitely difficult to pass because it was so flat and fast. I was setting up since I think the second downhill after the rollers and was able to get close enough. The first thing that popped in my head was there and remembering [Dylan] Ferrandis’ pass on AC [Adam Cianciarulo] in the first moto. So, I’m like, if I can just get close enough, I think I can pull it off. I was able to pull it off. It was a little sketchy and coming out it was starting to slide. I got very lucky on that and was able to somehow pull it off. I definitely set up way back, almost at the start of the lap.

Walk us through those early passes there with Cooper.

I think I’m going to say it similar as Justin. I had fun in that one. It was good. Those first few passes were like, sweet, we’re going to get it on! It should be a fun race. I had a blast in that one. It wasn’t like, I just passed him and I’m good to go. He just kept knocking back on the door like, “Hey, I’m still here. I’m going to get you back.” So, it was good. I had a lot of fun that second moto. Justin rode really well in that last one, so congrats to him. I had heaps of fun in that last one.