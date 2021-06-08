ClubMX Yamaha’s Garrett Marchbanks was strong in both motos at the Thunder Valley National. Despite being at elevation, where both bike and rider struggle more—and the fact that Marchbanks has asthma that also hinders him—he was able to put together charges into the top ten in both motos. His 7-7 moto finishes landed him sixth overall, a new career best for the 19-year-old. Our Aaron Hansel caught up with Marchbanks following the second moto to get a first-hand take on the #48’s day.

Garrett Marchbanks: I think I qualified 13th on the day, which is not how I want it to be but you know, that’s decent for me. I’m not much of a qualifying guy, I’m more of a racer. I got a mediocre start, 15th I think, and came through the pack, got into seventh, and just kind of chilled there and took it. It wasn’t my best moto. Second moto, came out and got pinched. I always struggle here on starts, being a bigger guy at elevation. I had to make my way from I think, 24th, and on the last five laps made a push and got into seventh I think. It was a good day, a career best—I think sixth overall. It’s been great, the bike has been great, and everything is really good.

Racer X: How was the track? It didn’t seem to rut up like it usually does here. On Friday it looked like it was ripped really deep but not so much today.

Marchbanks: Yeah, I was bummed. I’m more of a deep, loamy dude. I love it when the tracks get rutted and rough, so I was bummed to see it kind of dry and greasy. I didn’t expect it to be like that. I thought the track today was more cupped out with square edges instead of being brutal and rutted, like it normally is.

Riding a 250 at elevation is tough, like you said, but what else does the elevation do?

Well I don’t like to use it as an excuse, but I have asthma and that really affects me here. People say, “Well you’re from Utah, you should be used to it,” but no, not really. It still takes me a couple days to get used to it. I try to fly out Thursday before to get acclimated. It wears me out a little bit more, and the bikes too, it slows them down and it’s more work with me being a bigger dude. It’s just more work in general.