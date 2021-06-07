AMA Volunteers Wanted for Vintage Motorcycle Days (VMD)

Thank you for being a member of the AMA! We’re looking for a few passionate supporters to help us out with one of the AMA’s most iconic events: AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days.

If you love being around motorcycles and talking to motorcycle enthusiasts— there is no better way to spend your day than volunteering at AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days.

AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days

July 23-25

Lexington, Ohio

View Days and Times to Volunteer

As a volunteer, you'll receive a shirt, free admission to AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days on the day that you volunteer, and we'll make sure you don't go hungry while working.

The AMA relies on support from members like you to help fulfill our mission to promote the motorcycle lifestyle and protect the future of motorcycling.

We’d be honored for you to join us at AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days!

As always, ride safe.