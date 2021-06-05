450 – Moto One

Whoever came up with the expression, “save the best for last,” is an idiot—we just saw what’s sure to be one of the best 450 motos of the year, and it was awesome! Ken Roczen got things going with a holeshot but had Adam Cianciarulo all over him, who had Dylan Ferrandis on his tail. Zach Osborne, Cooper Webb, and a little later Chase Sexton, weren’t far behind, but the top three were on another level in this one and as the laps progressed, they completely dropped the field. But it wasn’t until the halfway point that things started to really heat up in the lead trio, who'd been close to each other the entire time. First Cianciarulo was able to knife to the inside of Roczen to take over the lead, but Roczen didn’t let him get away. Just when it looked like he was about to go back on the attack, Ferrandis would displace Roczen for second, bumping Roczen back yet another spot. It seemed as though Roczen’s window of opportunity had closed, but he kept charging and took second from Cianciarulo, who’d surrendered the lead to Ferrandis.

As the laps ticked away it became clear Roczen wasn’t going to let Ferrandis get away, and right before the two-lap card came out Roczen was all over Ferrandis’ rear wheel. Ferrandis made it easy on Roczen though when he made a mistake and jumped off the track right before the finish line. Roczen took the lead back and took off in an extremely strong show of closing strength.

Afterward Ferrandis admitted he was disappointed, but also said it was one of the greatest motos of his entire career. He also said he’d lost his rear brake two laps after he took the lead. Crazy!

Eli Tomac was visibly riding super hard in the opening stages of this one and was having a tremendous battle with Aaron Plessinger for sixth but must have pumped up or had some sort of issue because he faded way back to eleventh, just ahead of Osborne, who’d also bled spots after running near the front early.