Phil!

We all know you love California. The Golden State! Where did you stay and what are you doing out there last week? Have you ever had your own place out there or have you been crashing on couches for the last decade whenever you need to head west?

Gavin Oldsom

Gavin,

I always tried to spend as little time as possible here. Place is a shitbox. Other than mountain biking up to the main divide, there isn’t much good. I actually spent quite a few seasons out there lasting between two or three months. Longest I’ve stayed was in 2016 with Troll [Alex Martin] and Jerma [Jeremy Martin] for six months. Lived in Elsinore, and honestly was a blast. Jerma was training with O’Show [Johnny O’Mara] and Alex and I just tagged along. Lived with Weston Peick for one SX season in our JGR days. Another year I lived in Newport right off the beach, when Suzuki and JGR had me switch coasts last minute (they paid for it, not me lol). The one that will surprise people the most is that I actually lived in Victorville with the Alessis in 2010. That’s right! To be honest it, it wasn’t that bad. Ran a privateer effort, with Terry Varner as my mechanic, KTM factory services, out of a sprinter and it was dialed. Varner made it fun as hell for me. This now reminds me that I have spent a shit ton of time here. FML