There was certainly a lot to digest from the opening round of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship last weekend and we wanted to take a look back at some of the finer details from Fox Raceway 1. We look at how exactly Adam Cianciarulo fell in the first moto and what exactly happened in the incident halfway through the second 450 class moto when Ken Roczen and Aaron Plessinger appeared to jump on red and white wheels on the ground flags.

We also examine Max Vohland's electrifying starts, Chase Sexton and Dylan Ferrandis' drag race to the finish line, and Jett Lawrence and Jeremy Martin both making identical ridiculous passes in the second 250 moto. All of that and more on this edition of Race Examination.

Video courtesy of NBC Sports.

