Results Archive
GNCC
John Penton
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Josh Strang
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Steward Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Jonathan Girroir
Full Results
Motocross
Fox Raceway 1
Articles
450 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 5
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Sun Jun 6
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Russia
Sun Jun 13
Articles
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: Fox Raceway 1 Race Examination

June 4, 2021 1:20pm | by:

There was certainly a lot to digest from the opening round of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship last weekend and we wanted to take a look back at some of the finer details from Fox Raceway 1. We look at how exactly Adam Cianciarulo fell in the first moto and what exactly happened in the incident halfway through the second 450 class moto when Ken Roczen and Aaron Plessinger appeared to jump on red and white wheels on the ground flags.

We also examine Max Vohland's electrifying starts, Chase Sexton and Dylan Ferrandis' drag race to the finish line, and Jett Lawrence and Jeremy Martin both making identical ridiculous passes in the second 250 moto. All of that and more on this edition of Race Examination.

Video courtesy of NBC Sports.

ABOUT ON X OFFROAD

Know where to go with the #1 off-road GPS app. Access 400,000+ miles of trails and roads, open dates and public lands. Zoom in to find trails and off-roading areas in all 50 states. Easily view public lands like national parks, BLM and National Forests. Heading out of service? Save maps for offline use. We have you covered. Find your zone on the map and download to access trail details, public land boundaries, and Waypoints. You can also track your location and trips without service. Download the app:

ONXOFFROAD APP

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy. Must be 18 years of age or older to win.
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
July 2021 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The July 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now