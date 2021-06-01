Admittedly more of a “supercross guy”, Alex Ray is trying to find his footing when it comes to the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. Despite a day on zero points being added to the board, Ray still felt that he’s in a better spot than he was last year following the first few rounds of the series. The SGB Racing/Maxxis/Babbitt’s Kawasaki team is one of the funnest teams in the pits to be around and that loose vibe is one where A-Ray is finding comfort in building up to where he wants to be. We caught up with him after his 28th overall at the Fox Raceway 1 National to see how things went to kick off his 2021 season.

Racer X: I think it was 29-26 for you today. Rough day?

Alex Ray: Whatever it was, it was terrible. I don’t even know. But yeah, it was a rough day. The track was very challenging for me, obviously. I’m more of a supercross guy. I’m trying to get my outdoor legs a bit. You know it’s tough. But actually, we’re a bit better this year than we were last year because I don’t even think I finished a moto until Ironman. So, yeah, the bike was great all day today. Just had a little bit of a mishap in the first moto with the little gas hose. Gas was splashing on me, but we got that worked out for the second moto and I just really couldn’t find a flow today. We didn’t score points, weren’t really even close, but it’s a building block and we can move forward from it.

I caught you in, I think it was the first qualifying session in the back of the track, you got a little sideways in the whoops and then jumped off the track in the next section.

Dude, honestly in practice, I was off the track more than I was on it. I’m doing my merch a lot of justice right now: alexray.co. If anyone wants to get some “sketchy” merch dude, and help me out, that would be great. But yeah, I definitely had a lot of sketchy moments today, so I feel like I’m doing the brand pretty good.