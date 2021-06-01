After some of his comments made in the pre-season press conference about his "disconnect" with motocross, how surprised were you to see Ken Roczen win a moto?

I was really surprised! I have been in the “I don’t expect a lot from Roczen this summer” camp. I think the tough conditions will be tough on Roczen. I haven’t necessarily backed away from that but we also haven’t seen a 90-degree day with high humidity yet, either. Regardless of what’s to come, though, that win had to feel awfully nice for Roczen. The struggles in SLC surely left a sour taste in his mouth but champagne has a nice rinse to it.

There were a lot of questions surrounding Jeremy Martin's injuries and how it might hamper him coming into the opener. Do you feel that those questions have been answered?

I do but keep in mind, when a rider is injured, it only takes one crash or incident to send the situation spiraling. Injuries ratchet up the need for precision and perfection. It was reassuring to see him take a small tumble in qualifying, though. Maybe he will be able to manage all summer long but it makes life harder, no doubt about it.

What about Max Vohland's performance in the first moto impressed you the most? (The holeshot, how long he led, his demeanor after his bike let go, etc.)

By far the most impressive aspect was the pace he showed in the first half of the moto. Going in, I would have considered a top-ten pace to be a success. The 250 field has several riders that are all very similar in speed. I felt he would want to file in with that group and simply take this summer to learn what it means to be a professional. To my surprise, he jumped out front and seemingly had no problem with leading everyone around.

I will add one caveat, though. We have often seen rookies grab holeshots and do this very thing. My belief is that this dynamic stems from habit and familiarity. For years, these rookie stars have grabbed holeshots and run away to moto wins. The stage was different and the competition certainly less stiff but the mechanism remarkably similar. They have been programmed to execute one game plan and have gotten very proficient at it. If you give that rider the same circumstances (a holeshot), they know what to do with it. We have seen this same scenario with Josh Grant (2004), Justin Barcia (2009), Eli Tomac (2010), Zach Bell (2013) and surely others that I am forgetting. I will be much more interested to see what Vohland does when he’s surrounded by former race winners and they are all battling for 12th.