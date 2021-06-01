Michael Mosiman | 4th overall in 250 Class

Michael, you talked about being really excited about the start of the season. When we had our conference on Tuesday you were really excited about the bike. You were confident that you had a good machine under you, and it was going to allow you to perform well. You were there all day. You were in the mix. You were there with these three and you were in the hunt all day. How was your day? Are you happy with how you got the ’21 season off?

Michael Mosiman: I don't know if I was there all day. I qualified P15. I don't know if I said it in the press conference, but I’ve been telling people that I kind of anticipated being pleasantly surprised with just how good my bike handled and where that would put me. I kind of got onto Jett there a couple laps into the first moto and just was flowing. It was just coming easy, and the bike was really just sick. Fitness was pretty good. Made a couple mistakes on the day, but overall, quite pleased. It’s really nice when you’ve got your bike and you’re really happy with it.

Just before you spoke about being presently surprised with how you built the bike and the area you’ve got it. Does that reflect back to your results today or is this result where you predicted yourself to be? Where do you go with that?

I think it’s all related. I think my tendency in past series, honestly, I don't know the last series I came in fully healthy. Even into supercross I hurt my hand. So just having a good string of health. I haven’t had a lot of big injuries, but just small little ones. So, I think that plays a part in it, and then I think the bike plays a big part. Expectation-wise, I was talking like we’re set, but I definitely had doubts and just being real and like, where are we at? Then you go qualify P15 and you’re like, okay. I remained confident. I was like, I'm going to show up and get this thing done. I guess pleasantly surprised with some of the ease of how it came. I fought hard obviously, and really was charging, but it was just flowing. I attribute a lot of that to the bike. My bike just is so good. Even supercross and now riding outdoors, I feel like I crash less too. It’s just set up well to where I’m confident and I hit my marks. It’s good.

This track, again west coast, you’re going to be going out east shortly. Do you feel like this track was a true test of how the rest of the season is going to be, where you’re at, how the bike works? Or is it sort of not necessarily a one-off, but not really a true test?

That’s a great question. I think the track honestly it definitely had its California characteristics, but for me, that was the best Pala I’ve seen in a while, just the way it shaped up. I thought it was pretty rough. I thought it was pretty racy. Some sections were like, just survive this. I thought there was a lot of good passing and line selection. I really enjoyed that. I expected it honestly to be a lot more one-lined than it ended up being. I think it’s less so that the track may be deceiving as far as a true test for how the season goes, but more so it’s like the first round. There’s a lot of guys that kind of just mail it in on the first round and just get into it and get their feet wet. I think that might be the deceiving thing as far as guys that are really going to come alive and that are going to end up more on this post-race thing.