Results Archive
GNCC
John Penton
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Josh Strang
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Steward Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Jonathan Girroir
Full Results
Motocross
Fox Raceway 1
Articles
450 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
Australian MX
Gillman
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Sat Jun 5
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 5
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Russia
Sun Jun 13
Articles
Full Schedule

TGI Freeday: Win A GET Jumpstarter Mini

May 31, 2021 10:30am
TGI Freeday: Win A GET Jumpstarter Mini

Welcome to TGI Freeday, our biweekly online giveaway. One of our advertisers offers up a prize and on Friday we announce the winner(s). All you have to do for your chance to win is subscribe to our free online e-newsletter. As long as you’re subscribed you are automatically entered to win each prize. There’s always something cool up for grabs, so make sure you check back each week and stay subscribed to our informative e-newsletter for your chance to win.

This week’s TGI Freeday giveaway comes from GET:

GET Jumpstarter Mini

  • Now lighter and smaller, the GET Jumpstarter Mini is ready to help you restart a motorcycle, watercraft, ATV, UTV or scooter up to 2000cc when the battery is low.
  • Built-in powerful LED flashlight or charge your electronic devices using it as a Power Bank.
  • Comes with water-resistant case, perfect for carrying it anywhere and protecting it on your journeys.
  • Multifunction 6000mAH jumpstarter and 1 USB output port 5V/2. 1A for charging tablets, phones, MP3 and other accessories
  • Precision boost battery clamps and 3-in-1 USB charging cable included

MSRP: $79.95

  • GET Jumpstarter Mini GET
  • GET Jumpstarter Mini GET
  • GET Jumpstarter Mini GET

For more info and eligibility, check out our TGI Freeday page.

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy. Must be 18 years of age or older to win.
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
July 2021 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The July 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now