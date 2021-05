6D Helmets presents your first look at the Dirt Bike Kidz Fox Raceway 1 National, from Pala, California. The annual Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship press day took place on Tuesday instead of Friday, providing an early look at all the top riders and teams in the series. Check out the action as stars like Eli Tomac, Ken Roczen, Zach Osborne, and many more get warmed up for the opener on Saturday.