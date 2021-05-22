Jason Weigandt, Steve Matthes, and Jason Thomas argue and debate the 450 class for Lucas Oil Pro Motocross in 2021, presented by New Ray Toys, Maxxis Tires and Fly Racing. Can Eli Tomac regain his reign in the 450 class? Is Zach Osborne's back strong enough to support a second-straight title? Cooper Webb? Ken Roczen? Adam Cianciarulo? Marvin Musquin? Dylan Ferrandis? Chase Sexton? Justin Barcia? Lots of questions about these riders and more, and our panel will argue them right here.

Thanks to our sponsors: Maxxis, New Ray Toys and Fly Racing.

For more information and to get your tickets for the 2020 season, visit www.promotocross.com.

maxxis

Maxxis International is committed to delivering high performance tyres to the world. Their products are unequalled in quality and performance. With over forty-five years of manufacturing experience and the ingenuity of their people, they have created new technologies to develop their diversified tyre products. Their products are thoroughly tested in their own facilities and at the world's leading tyre test centres. In addition, their engineers test their tyres with their national and world-class champions.

FLY RACING

Since 1998, FLY Racing has been committed to relentless pursuing improvement and innovation in motocross and off-road apparel. Check out FLYRacing.com to see the all new 2021 collection.

NEW RAY TOYS

New Ray Toys has been creating cool toys and die cast motorcycles/replicas since 1986.

We have branch offices in the United States, Hong Kong, France, Italy and Germany as well as specialty distributors throughout the world.

Here in the U.S., New Ray Toys has been one of the premiere die cast toys manufacturer/distributor/licensee for all 6 Major OEM’s and over the years have created the most realistic Die Cast Race Bike Replicas, Transporter Racing Haulers, Stock Dirt Bikes, Sport Bikes, ATV’s, UTV’s, Snowmobiles & Scooters and distributing them to all major channels in our Power Sports market.

Check out the list of MX teams we have worked with past and present: Bud Racing, Honda/HRC Racing, Factory Connection Geico Honda, Makita Suzuki, Rockstar/Makita Suzuki, Two Two Motorsports/Honda/Kawasaki, RCH Suzuki, Moto XXX Hooters Racing, Yoshimura Suzuki, Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki, Monster Energy Kawasaki, San Manuel L & M Yamaha, Factory Yamaha, JGR Yamaha/Suzuki, Nitro Circus, Red Bull KTM, Rockstar Husqvarna.