Watch: Season 5, Episode 7 of Red Bull Moto Spy

Film/Text: Red Bull

The 2021 AMA Supercross Championship pulls into its final residency in Salt Lake City for two races to determine the 250 and 450 champions. KTM’s Cooper Webb has been the man all year chasing his second 450 title, while Honda’s Ken Roczen put up a brilliant fight to bring the title race down to the wire. And for the first time in 2021, the 250SX East/West Showdown brings the Lawrence brothers to the gate together. Jett vs. Hunter, who ya got?