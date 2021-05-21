Results Archive
Watch: KTM's The Year of Jubilee Episode 2

May 21, 2021 12:40pm | by:

Film/Text: KTM

For the racers, race team technicians and families at the highest level of professional Motocross and Supercross, a return to racing was not guaranteed in 2020, and it was treasured when it came. While a surge of new off-road motorcycle enthusiasts were born in the 2020 lockdown, some of the sport’s most faithful allies were laying the groundwork for the sport’s future.

More on the The Year of Jubilee:

Main Image by Cole Beach

