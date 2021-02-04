Watch: Season 5, Episode 2 of Red Bull Moto Spy

Film/Text: Red Bull

The world’s fastest Supercross racers descend on Houston, Texas for the first three rounds of the 2021 AMA Supercross Championship. TLD GasGas rider Justin Barcia looks to explode out of the gate at round 1 in his signature style against fellow championship hopefuls Ken Roczen and Cooper Webb as they take their first steps towards that #1 plate. In the 250 class, Honda’s young prodigy Jett Lawrence checks off a huge landmark in his already storied young career.