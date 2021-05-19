Believe it or not—and to be honest, we didn’t at first either—as much as 75 percent of all Americans are chronically dehydrated. That’s crazy! And while we usually think of dehydration causing things like fatigue and maybe a headache at worst, the truth is much worse: recent studies have shown that dehydrated drivers make as many mistakes as those under the influence of alcohol. Slowed reaction times, low energy levels, and decreased decision-making abilities aren’t exactly what you want out on the track.

Most of us figure we’ll know if we’re dehydrated by following our bodies cues—namely, being thirsty—but by the time you feel thirsty, you’re actually already dehydrated. And once you’re in that state, it can take as long as 45 minutes to fully rehydrate. The trick, then, is to stay ahead of the game.

Water is great, and we should all drink it regularly. But according to the Cleveland Clinic, water alone isn’t enough to maintain maximum hydration following a long, intense workout (generally workouts lasting 75 minutes or more, or any workout where you’re sweating especially heavily). For maximum results, some sort of electrolyte drink is a tremendous help. The three primary electrolytes—sodium, potassium, and magnesium—work hard to regulate blood pressure and muscle contraction and just generally keep your body firing on all cylinders. Exercising and sweating causes you to lose large quantities of those electrolytes, leading to dehydration and decreased performance at best, and serious health issues at worst.

Back in the day, most of us would reach for a big old bottle of Gatorade, but hydration tech has come a long way since that revolutionary sports drink was introduced. There are lots of options on the market, but HYDR8: Supreme Hydr8tion from ARMA ticks all the boxes because it’s designed by racers, for racers—in this case, Jeremy McGrath, Chad Reed, Nick Wey, and Adam Cianciarulo, among others.