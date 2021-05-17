Welcome to TGI Freeday, our biweekly online giveaway. One of our advertisers offers up a prize and on Friday we announce the winner(s). All you have to do for your chance to win is subscribe to our free online e-newsletter. As long as you’re subscribed you are automatically entered to win each prize. There’s always something cool up for grabs, so make sure you check back each week and stay subscribed to our informative e-newsletter for your chance to win.

This week’s TGI Freeday giveaway comes from Cardo:

Cardo Packtalk Bold Duo Communication System

Two units right out of the box to start your training, with advanced voice recognition, spectacular audio enhanced by JBL and multi-rider mesh inter-connectivity. All with the Duo 2 pack, only from Cardo.

MSRP: $649.99