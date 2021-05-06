Racer X Films: 2015 Husqvarna TC 250 Garage Build
Brent Rouse purchased this 2015 Husqvarna TC 250 new from a local SoCal dealership and rode it for years, but he had a few things he wanted to make better. As time went on and Husqvarna continued to evolve their two-strokes, Brent was curious as to how far off this first generation was compared to the current 2021 model; he chose the parts below to help.
Build:Brent Rouse
Photos/Video: Spencer Owens
Text: Kris Keefer
Products Used:
Mika Metals
Handlebars (MC Bend), Grips (half waffle soft), 118L Chain, Front and Rear Sprocket, Front and Rear Brake Pads
Luxon
Triple Clamps (stock offset), One Piece Bar Mounts
MX Tech
MX-Tech Re-Valve, DLC Lower Fork Coatings, Kashima Upper Fork Coating, MX-Tech Lucky Carbon System, National Shock
Pro Wheels
Rims, Spokes, Nipples
Hoosier Tire
MX25S Front, MX25S Rear
UFO Plastic
Plastic Kit (Black), Chain Guide, Chain Slider, Hand Guards (Black)
Motoseat
Seat Cover with Ribbed Traction and Fortify Knee Reinforcement
Magik Graphics
Custom Graphic with Metallic Shimmer
Curry Custom Coatings
Powder Coated Frame, Cerakoted Motor, Swingarm, Radiators
Instagram: @currycustomcoating
Wiseco
Garage Buddy Kit (Piston, Crank, Gaskets, Seals, Bearings, Hour Meter)
Lectron Fuel Systems
H-Series Fuel System
Boyesen
Rad Valve, Ignition Cover
DT1 Filters
Air Filter, Filter Oil
FMF
Factory Fatty, 2.1 Titanium Silencer
Hinson Clutch Components
Billetproof Inner Hub, Pressure Plate, High Performance Clutch Plates and Springs, Billetproof Clutch Cover
Blud Lubricants
Pro-Series Motor Oil, Pro Series Pre-Mix, Chain Lube
Galfer Brakes
Front and Rear Brake Lines, Brake Rotors, Front Brake Hanger
Fastway Pro Motobillet
Evolution Air Footpegs, Adjustable Linkage Arm
