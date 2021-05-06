Brent Rouse purchased this 2015 Husqvarna TC 250 new from a local SoCal dealership and rode it for years, but he had a few things he wanted to make better. As time went on and Husqvarna continued to evolve their two-strokes, Brent was curious as to how far off this first generation was compared to the current 2021 model; he chose the parts below to help.

Build:Brent Rouse

Photos/Video: Spencer Owens

Text: Kris Keefer

Products Used:

Mika Metals

Handlebars (MC Bend), Grips (half waffle soft), 118L Chain, Front and Rear Sprocket, Front and Rear Brake Pads

mikametals.com

Luxon

Triple Clamps (stock offset), One Piece Bar Mounts

luxonmx.com

MX Tech

MX-Tech Re-Valve, DLC Lower Fork Coatings, Kashima Upper Fork Coating, MX-Tech Lucky Carbon System, National Shock

mx-tech.com

Pro Wheels

Rims, Spokes, Nipples

prowheelracing.com

Hoosier Tire

MX25S Front, MX25S Rear

hoosiertire.com

UFO Plastic

Plastic Kit (Black), Chain Guide, Chain Slider, Hand Guards (Black)

ufoplasticusa.com

Motoseat

Seat Cover with Ribbed Traction and Fortify Knee Reinforcement

motoseat.com

Magik Graphics

Custom Graphic with Metallic Shimmer

magiksc.com

Curry Custom Coatings

Powder Coated Frame, Cerakoted Motor, Swingarm, Radiators

Instagram: @currycustomcoating

Wiseco

Garage Buddy Kit (Piston, Crank, Gaskets, Seals, Bearings, Hour Meter)

wiseco.com

Lectron Fuel Systems

H-Series Fuel System

lectronfuelsystems.com

Boyesen

Rad Valve, Ignition Cover

boyesen.com

DT1 Filters

Air Filter, Filter Oil

dt1filters.com

FMF

Factory Fatty, 2.1 Titanium Silencer

fmfracing.com

Hinson Clutch Components

Billetproof Inner Hub, Pressure Plate, High Performance Clutch Plates and Springs, Billetproof Clutch Cover

hinsonracing.com

Blud Lubricants

Pro-Series Motor Oil, Pro Series Pre-Mix, Chain Lube

bludlubricants.com

Galfer Brakes

Front and Rear Brake Lines, Brake Rotors, Front Brake Hanger

galferusa.com

Fastway Pro Motobillet

Evolution Air Footpegs, Adjustable Linkage Arm

fastway.zone