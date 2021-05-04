Results Archive
Supercross
Salt Lake City 1
450SX Results
  1. Marvin Musquin
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Malcolm Stewart
250SX East Results
  1. Jo Shimoda
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Colt Nichols
Supercross
Salt Lake City 2
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Chase Sexton
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Colt Nichols
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Australian MX
Canberra
GNCC
Hoosier
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Layne Michael
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Michael Witkowski
  3. Cody J Barnes
Racer X Garage: RXR R-Pro Airbag 2.0 Chest Protector

May 4, 2021 1:00pm | by: , &

Kris Keefer takes a look at the new RXR R-Pro Airbag 2.0 chest protector in our latest edition of Racer X Garage. This chest protector, ultra high-end, equipped with a new new Patent "Rear Absorber" (Airbag 2.0 miniaturized and always inflated), is the ultimate compromise between minimum bulkiness and maximum protection.

The R-Pro is composed of:

A thermoformed EVA foam chassis for comfort and durability.

Airbag 2.0 inflatable parts featuring a new Patent, providing the deformation and absorption necessary for safety.

A flexible plastic shell allocating the shocks on the air bladder.

Removable side protection (except for the Child size) to adapt the protection to your needs.

Maximum thickness of 3 cm for use under the jersey.

This R-Pro chest protector offers a fit very close to the body, ultra-thin, comfortable, flexible, resistant, light, ventilated, all with ergonomics for use under clothing.

