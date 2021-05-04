Kris Keefer takes a look at the new RXR R-Pro Airbag 2.0 chest protector in our latest edition of Racer X Garage. This chest protector, ultra high-end, equipped with a new new Patent "Rear Absorber" (Airbag 2.0 miniaturized and always inflated), is the ultimate compromise between minimum bulkiness and maximum protection.

The R-Pro is composed of: A thermoformed EVA foam chassis for comfort and durability. Airbag 2.0 inflatable parts featuring a new Patent, providing the deformation and absorption necessary for safety. A flexible plastic shell allocating the shocks on the air bladder. Removable side protection (except for the Child size) to adapt the protection to your needs. Maximum thickness of 3 cm for use under the jersey.

This R-Pro chest protector offers a fit very close to the body, ultra-thin, comfortable, flexible, resistant, light, ventilated, all with ergonomics for use under clothing.

