Entering the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross finale, Monster Energy/Star Yamaha’s Justin Cooper only needed a 17th-place finish in the 250SX Dave Coombs Sr. East/West Showdown in order to claim his first professional title as the 250SX West Region champion. In the 250SX West Region heat race, Honda HRC’s Hunter Lawrence (third in the points standings and still mathematically able to win the title) gave Cooper a bump in the first turn that sent him wide and off the track. The #32 managed to climb to 13th by the end of the first lap and then managed to finish eighth to qualify for the main. Come the showdown, Cooper was eighth place after the first lap and knowing he did not have to push to win the title, he cruised it home for a ninth-place finish to earn the #1W plate.

Cooper spoke with the media after the race.

Racer X: Justin, what was the day like for you, again having that big points lead but knowing that you still had to get it done in a weird environment where Dylan Ferrandis last year had to go to the last chance qualifier, you saw Austin Forkner go down… Crazy things have happened. How did you keep your composure today and kind of navigate the situation, especially again in the heat race when you were bumped off the track and were immediately in dead last to start the night. How did you keep it together today?

Justin Cooper: It all started off great with practice. I felt good on the track all day. I felt good with the bike. Was down with everything. I even got the holeshot in the heat and Hunter ran me off the track. That got my heart rate up a little bit. Just tried to stay calm through that. Just wanted to get straight to the main. I didn’t want to go through the LCQ. Got the pit board saying I was in P9 and I think I got eighth in that. Awesome to just go straight through there. I was lining up on the outside there and I just didn’t really get in a good spot in the first turn. I was probably outside of the top five. Just cruised it on home from there. I didn’t really feel the need to push. I really just wanted to take this thing home. Really pumped for the team and for myself to pull this year off like this, seeing where we were before the season. It feels great. Like Colt said, it’s really not setting in yet, but I’m sure it will over the next few days.