Salt Lake City will crown the champions of Monster Energy Supercross again, but Jason Weigandt is still at Atlanta Motor Speedway as part of the NBCSN broadcast team for American Flat Track. We've got familiar faces there with Ryan Sipes and Travis Pastrana, though. Weege talks supercross 2021 and a whole lot more from the Speedway. We even found a Honda Talon! Yes, the Honda Talon Sport Side by Side is the backer of the Weege Show. Super fast and fun to drive even on an infield TT track in Atlanta. Or, heck, it's even fun if you're the passenger. Check it out at https://powersports.honda.com/