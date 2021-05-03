Colt Nichols and Justin Cooper were far from A-list stars at one point in their careers, and college degrees looked like more likely goals than number-one plates in AMA Supercross. Look at 'em now, though! Then there's Cooper Webb, who was darned good as a younger rider, but it didn't seem like this level of greatness was his destiny. Well, sometimes not expecting it to be this good makes it taste that much better when it does, and then you want that taste more and more. The Weege Show Supercross wrap up is presented by Race Tech. Their Gold Valves will make your suspension plusher with better bottoming resistance and more traction, and their digital CNC porting services promise next-level quality in race engine work. RaceTech.com for more.