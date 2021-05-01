Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah, for the 17th and final round of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.
Morning Report
Monster Energy AMA Supercross has been dropping gates since January, but it sure seems like this season has flown by, doesn’t it? Suddenly, after sixteen rounds, here we are at the season finale, ready to drop the gate on the final round of the season and crown three champions. The respective championship leaders, Cooper Webb, Justin Cooper, and Colt Nichols, have comfortable gaps, but if disasters strikes for any of them there’s an outside chance someone else could sneak in and pull off a very unlikely victory. In the 450SX Class the only rider who Webb hasn’t eliminated yet is Ken Roczen, who trails by 22 points. As long as Webb finishes 19th or better, the title is his no matter what. In 250SX East, Nichols is in the driver’s seat, although Jo Shimoda is still in contention. However, with a 23-point lead, all Nichols has to do is finish 20th or better and the title is his. And finally, in 250SX West, Cooper’s got a 20-point lead over Hunter Lawrence, and 22 points on Cameron McAdoo. A 17th or better from Cooper seals the deal no matter what. For a closer look at possible championship scenarios, go here.
The potential for championship drama may not be high, but that doesn’t mean the action won’t be good. Everyone wants to go out with a win, and there are a handful of guys who would love to break through for that first win of the season—Aaron Plessinger, Malcolm Stewart, Jason Anderson, and Chase Sexton come to mind. The 250 Class promises to be interesting too, as both East and West riders will line up together in the 250SX main event for the first time this season.
The track itself doesn’t look especially tricky, but that can be a dangerous assumption to make from the press box without having been down on the track. The whoop section, consisting of eight whoops, is short, and they don’t look particularly big, but again, the view from the press box never does the size of those monsters justice. The start stretch runs the entire length of the stadium before a sweeping 180-degree left-hander, which leads directly into a long rhythm section. The entrance to this rhythm lane is intriguing. There’s a very small bump at the beginning and it’s going to be interesting to see what the guys do with it. Whatever choice they make at the beginning will play a role in how they’re able to finish out the rest of the long lane.
Practice is set to begin soon, so check back for a report on who’s fast, and how the riders are tackling the different sections of the final track of the year.
Free Practice
The usual suspects, Colt Nichols, Jo Shimoda, and Jett Lawrence, were at the top of the board to kick the afternoon off here in Salt Lake City. It looked like Jett Lawrence would end free practice quickest with a 46.885, but Shimoda edged him right at the end. There wasn’t a whole lot of variation in jump combos, although Nichols was experimenting with different lines in the long rhythm late. Most riders were absorbing the small bump at the beginning before doubling through and exiting by doubling to a table and doubling off.
In the 250SX West session there was a little more variation in some of the lanes, with Justin Cooper trying a few different lines. Cooper was really fast too, posting a 46.533 before lowering his own time to a 44.836, which would stand as the fastest lap of 250SX free practice. Elsewhere on the track, guys were starting to get a double, triple, triple combination down in the rhythm lane before the finish line, although some guys were still playing with a double, double, triple, single combination at the end. The whoops don’t seem to be giving any of the elite riders any trouble, and as far as we saw, the guys weren’t getting out of shape at all blitzing through them.
In 450SX free practice Eli Tomac was the top dog, posting a 43.118 that would stand as the fastest lap, although Chase Sexton wasn’t too far off with a 43.616. The guys got the more difficult rhythms down pretty fast in this session, but there was still some variation in the longest lane. A single, double, triple, double, double combo seems to be a common choice right now but we’ll see if that changes when timed practices come around.
Lap times are going to be low tonight, so expect the track to get pretty chewed up in the main events.
Qualifying - Sesson 1
If you like qualifiers in which the fastest lap bounces around a bunch then you would have loved the action in the first 250SX West qualifier. Mitchell Harrison was fastest at first, but then Hunter Lawrence and Justin Cooper started trading fast laps. Then Seth Hammaker got in on the action by posting a 42.437! He tried to lower it again a few laps later but a downed rider forced him to slow up, which ruined his attempt. When it was over it was championship leader Justin Cooper who was fastest, ending the session with a 41.864. Cameron McAdoo was fourth fastest with a 43.014, but Harrison was right there with a 43.150. Garrett Marcbhanks and Jalek Swoll actually tied with a 43.153. Those are some pretty tight times!
One name you may have noticed as not being present this afternoon is Nate Thrasher. Yamaha announced he’d be sitting out and focusing on preparing for the Nationals. He also has 127 points right now, just eight shy of the threshold for burning a year of eligibility in the 250SX Class, and it’s pretty likely he’d score at least eight points tonight if he were competing. Draw your own conclusions on that one, folks.
In 250SX East qualifying Jett Lawrence looked great, and the stopwatch backed that up. Lawrence was fastest immediately, posting a 43.641, but Michael Mosiman one-upped him with a 43.072. Lawrence wasted little time in responding, however, and after jumping back to the top of the board, lowered his own time a few times more. He looks great, and if he gets a good start tonight it could be curtains for everyone else.
When the 450s rolled out onto the dirt Malcolm Stewart quickly set a 42.382, but a few laps later Jason Anderson flexed his muscles with a 42.023. Both would end up falling to Chase Sexton, however, who looked really smooth out there. Sexton flowed his way to a 41.706 to end up as the fastest rider in the first 450SX qualifier. Check out how tight the times are though. First through tenth are separated by roughly half a second, and second through tenth only have a few tenths between them! Making up time is going to be tough tonight, making the start that much more important.
Ken Roczen is still in the title hunt. Align Media Eli Tomac will hand his number one plate over to either Ken Roczen or Cooper Webb tonight. Align Media Will Marvin Musquin go back-to-back after winning last week? Align Media WHo doesn't love whips? Align Media Nothing wrong with that! Align Media Malcolm Stewart was fast in the first 450SX qualifier. Align Media
