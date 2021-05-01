Free Practice

The usual suspects, Colt Nichols, Jo Shimoda, and Jett Lawrence, were at the top of the board to kick the afternoon off here in Salt Lake City. It looked like Jett Lawrence would end free practice quickest with a 46.885, but Shimoda edged him right at the end. There wasn’t a whole lot of variation in jump combos, although Nichols was experimenting with different lines in the long rhythm late. Most riders were absorbing the small bump at the beginning before doubling through and exiting by doubling to a table and doubling off.

In the 250SX West session there was a little more variation in some of the lanes, with Justin Cooper trying a few different lines. Cooper was really fast too, posting a 46.533 before lowering his own time to a 44.836, which would stand as the fastest lap of 250SX free practice. Elsewhere on the track, guys were starting to get a double, triple, triple combination down in the rhythm lane before the finish line, although some guys were still playing with a double, double, triple, single combination at the end. The whoops don’t seem to be giving any of the elite riders any trouble, and as far as we saw, the guys weren’t getting out of shape at all blitzing through them.

In 450SX free practice Eli Tomac was the top dog, posting a 43.118 that would stand as the fastest lap, although Chase Sexton wasn’t too far off with a 43.616. The guys got the more difficult rhythms down pretty fast in this session, but there was still some variation in the longest lane. A single, double, triple, double, double combo seems to be a common choice right now but we’ll see if that changes when timed practices come around.

Lap times are going to be low tonight, so expect the track to get pretty chewed up in the main events.

Qualifying - Sesson 1

If you like qualifiers in which the fastest lap bounces around a bunch then you would have loved the action in the first 250SX West qualifier. Mitchell Harrison was fastest at first, but then Hunter Lawrence and Justin Cooper started trading fast laps. Then Seth Hammaker got in on the action by posting a 42.437! He tried to lower it again a few laps later but a downed rider forced him to slow up, which ruined his attempt. When it was over it was championship leader Justin Cooper who was fastest, ending the session with a 41.864. Cameron McAdoo was fourth fastest with a 43.014, but Harrison was right there with a 43.150. Garrett Marcbhanks and Jalek Swoll actually tied with a 43.153. Those are some pretty tight times!