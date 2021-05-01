Results Archive
Supercross
Atlanta 3
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Nate Thrasher
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Seth Hammaker
Full Results
GNCC
Tiger Run
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ricky Russell
  3. Ben Kelley
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Thorn Devlin
Full Results
Supercross
Salt Lake City 1
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Marvin Musquin
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Malcolm Stewart
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Jo Shimoda
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Colt Nichols
Full Results
Live Now
Supercross
Salt Lake City 2
Articles
450SX Group B Qualifying 1
  1. Nick Schmidt
  2. Fredrik Noren
  3. Josh Cartwright
Full Results
250SX Showdown Combined Qualifying
    Full Results
    Upcoming
    Australian MX
    Canberra
    Sun May 2
    Articles
    Live Now
    GNCC
    Hoosier
    Articles
    Full Schedule
    Race Day Feed: Salt Lake City 2

    Race Day Feed Salt Lake City 2

    May 1, 2021 11:00am
    by:

    Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah, for the 17th and final round of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

    Morning Report

    Monster Energy AMA Supercross has been dropping gates since January, but it sure seems like this season has flown by, doesn’t it? Suddenly, after sixteen rounds, here we are at the season finale, ready to drop the gate on the final round of the season and crown three champions. The respective championship leaders, Cooper Webb, Justin Cooper, and Colt Nichols, have comfortable gaps, but if disasters strikes for any of them there’s an outside chance someone else could sneak in and pull off a very unlikely victory. In the 450SX Class the only rider who Webb hasn’t eliminated yet is Ken Roczen, who trails by 22 points. As long as Webb finishes 19th or better, the title is his no matter what. In 250SX East, Nichols is in the driver’s seat, although Jo Shimoda is still in contention. However, with a 23-point lead, all Nichols has to do is finish 20th or better and the title is his. And finally, in 250SX West, Cooper’s got a 20-point lead over Hunter Lawrence, and 22 points on Cameron McAdoo. A 17th or better from Cooper seals the deal no matter what. For a closer look at possible championship scenarios, go here

    • Ken Roczen and Chase Sexton, no doubt reading Racer X Online. Align Medida
    • What's Cooper Webb thinking about? Align Media
    • Jo Shimoda would have to win the race and hope disaster strikes for Colt Nichols, but he's still in the hunt for a championship. Align Media

    The potential for championship drama may not be high, but that doesn’t mean the action won’t be good. Everyone wants to go out with a win, and there are a handful of guys who would love to break through for that first win of the season—Aaron Plessinger, Malcolm Stewart, Jason Anderson, and Chase Sexton come to mind. The 250 Class promises to be interesting too, as both East and West riders will line up together in the 250SX main event for the first time this season.

    Justin Barcia was practicing his whips yesterday during press day.
    Justin Barcia was practicing his whips yesterday during press day. Align Media

    The track itself doesn’t look especially tricky, but that can be a dangerous assumption to make from the press box without having been down on the track. The whoop section, consisting of eight whoops, is short, and they don’t look particularly big, but again, the view from the press box never does the size of those monsters justice. The start stretch runs the entire length of the stadium before a sweeping 180-degree left-hander, which leads directly into a long rhythm section. The entrance to this rhythm lane is intriguing. There’s a very small bump at the beginning and it’s going to be interesting to see what the guys do with it. Whatever choice they make at the beginning will play a role in how they’re able to finish out the rest of the long lane.

    Practice is set to begin soon, so check back for a report on who’s fast, and how the riders are tackling the different sections of the final track of the year.

    Salt Lake City provides a gorgeous setting for Monster Energy AMA Supercross.
    Salt Lake City provides a gorgeous setting for Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Align Media

    Free Practice

    The usual suspects, Colt Nichols, Jo Shimoda, and Jett Lawrence, were at the top of the board to kick the afternoon off here in Salt Lake City. It looked like Jett Lawrence would end free practice quickest with a 46.885, but Shimoda edged him right at the end. There wasn’t a whole lot of variation in jump combos, although Nichols was experimenting with different lines in the long rhythm late. Most riders were absorbing the small bump at the beginning before doubling through and exiting by doubling to a table and doubling off.

    In the 250SX West session there was a little more variation in some of the lanes, with Justin Cooper trying a few different lines. Cooper was really fast too, posting a 46.533 before lowering his own time to a 44.836, which would stand as the fastest lap of 250SX free practice. Elsewhere on the track, guys were starting to get a double, triple, triple combination down in the rhythm lane before the finish line, although some guys were still playing with a double, double, triple, single combination at the end. The whoops don’t seem to be giving any of the elite riders any trouble, and as far as we saw, the guys weren’t getting out of shape at all blitzing through them.

    In 450SX free practice Eli Tomac was the top dog, posting a 43.118 that would stand as the fastest lap, although Chase Sexton wasn’t too far off with a 43.616. The guys got the more difficult rhythms down pretty fast in this session, but there was still some variation in the longest lane. A single, double, triple, double, double combo seems to be a common choice right now but we’ll see if that changes when timed practices come around.

    Lap times are going to be low tonight, so expect the track to get pretty chewed up in the main events.

    Qualifying - Sesson 1

    If you like qualifiers in which the fastest lap bounces around a bunch then you would have loved the action in the first 250SX West qualifier. Mitchell Harrison was fastest at first, but then Hunter Lawrence and Justin Cooper started trading fast laps. Then Seth Hammaker got in on the action by posting a 42.437! He tried to lower it again a few laps later but a downed rider forced him to slow up, which ruined his attempt. When it was over it was championship leader Justin Cooper who was fastest, ending the session with a 41.864. Cameron McAdoo was fourth fastest with a 43.014, but Harrison was right there with a 43.150. Garrett Marcbhanks and Jalek Swoll actually tied with a 43.153. Those are some pretty tight times!

    Seth Hammaker looked great and was one of the first riders to figure out a double, triple, triple combo in one of the rhythm lanes.
    Seth Hammaker looked great and was one of the first riders to figure out a double, triple, triple combo in one of the rhythm lanes. Align Media

    One name you may have noticed as not being present this afternoon is Nate Thrasher. Yamaha announced he’d be sitting out and focusing on preparing for the Nationals. He also has 127 points right now, just eight shy of the threshold for burning a year of eligibility in the 250SX Class, and it’s pretty likely he’d score at least eight points tonight if he were competing. Draw your own conclusions on that one, folks.

    Supercross

    Salt Lake City 2 (East/West Showdown) - 250SX Showdown West Qualifying 1

    Live Now
    Rice-Eccles Stadium
    Salt Lake City, UT United States
    RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
    1Justin Cooper 41.8640 Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ250F
    2Seth Hammaker 42.4370 Bainbridge, PA United States Kawasaki KX250
    3Hunter Lawrence 42.5560 Landsborough Australia Honda CRF250R
    4Cameron McAdoo 43.0140 Sioux City, IA United States Kawasaki KX250
    5Mitchell Harrison 43.1500 Lansing, MI United States Honda CRF250R
    Full Results

    In 250SX East qualifying Jett Lawrence looked great, and the stopwatch backed that up. Lawrence was fastest immediately, posting a 43.641, but Michael Mosiman one-upped him with a 43.072. Lawrence wasted little time in responding, however, and after jumping back to the top of the board, lowered his own time a few times more. He looks great, and if he gets a good start tonight it could be curtains for everyone else.

    Colt Nichols wasn't dropping jaws in qualifying, and he shouldn't be either. All he has to do is make it to the main and ride around to secure his first 250SX title.
    Colt Nichols wasn't dropping jaws in qualifying, and he shouldn't be either. All he has to do is make it to the main and ride around to secure his first 250SX title. Align Media
    Supercross

    Salt Lake City 2 (East/West Showdown) - 250SX Showdown East Qualifying 1

    Live Now
    Rice-Eccles Stadium
    Salt Lake City, UT United States
    RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
    1Jett Lawrence 42.4640 Landsborough Australia Honda CRF250R
    2Michael Mosiman 43.0720 Sebastopol, CA United States GasGas MC 250F
    3Jo Shimoda 43.1600 Suzuka Japan Kawasaki KX250
    4Colt Nichols 43.2830 Muskogee, OK United States Yamaha YZ250F
    5Thomas Do 44.0340 France KTM 250 SX-F
    Full Results

    When the 450s rolled out onto the dirt Malcolm Stewart quickly set a 42.382, but a few laps later Jason Anderson flexed his muscles with a 42.023. Both would end up falling to Chase Sexton, however, who looked really smooth out there. Sexton flowed his way to a 41.706 to end up as the fastest rider in the first 450SX qualifier. Check out how tight the times are though. First through tenth are separated by roughly half a second, and second through tenth only have a few tenths between them! Making up time is going to be tough tonight, making the start that much more important.

    • Ken Roczen is still in the title hunt. Align Media
    • Eli Tomac will hand his number one plate over to either Ken Roczen or Cooper Webb tonight. Align Media
    • Will Marvin Musquin go back-to-back after winning last week? Align Media
    • WHo doesn't love whips? Align Media
    • Nothing wrong with that! Align Media
    • Malcolm Stewart was fast in the first 450SX qualifier. Align Media
    Supercross

    Salt Lake City 2 (East/West Showdown) - 450SX Group A Qualifying 1

    Live Now
    Rice-Eccles Stadium
    Salt Lake City, UT United States
    RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
    1Chase Sexton 41.7060 La Moille, IL United States Honda CRF450R
    2Jason Anderson 42.0230 Edgewood, NM United States Husqvarna FC 450
    3Malcolm Stewart 42.0660 Haines City, FL United States Yamaha YZ450F
    4Cooper Webb 42.1140 Newport, NC United States KTM 450 SX-F
    5Eli Tomac 42.1520 Cortez, CO United States Kawasaki KX450
    Full Results
    Supercross

    Salt Lake City 2 (East/West Showdown) - 450SX Group B Qualifying 1

    Live Now
    Rice-Eccles Stadium
    Salt Lake City, UT United States
    RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
    1Nick Schmidt 44.7430 Maryville, WA United States Husqvarna FC 450
    2Fredrik Noren
    		44.7890 Lidköping Sweden Kawasaki KX450
    3Josh Cartwright
    		45.0610 Tallahassee, FL United States Kawasaki KX450
    4Henry Miller 45.0720 Rochester, MN United States KTM 450 SX-F
    5AJ Catanzaro 45.6830 Portland, CT United States Kawasaki KX450
    Full Results
    Barring disaster, Cooper Webb will earn his second 450SX championship tonight.
    Barring disaster, Cooper Webb will earn his second 450SX championship tonight. Align Media
    Read Now
    June 2021 Issue Now Available
    Get Racer X on your iPhone
    Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
    Read Now
    The June 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now