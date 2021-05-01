Championship Math – 450SX

With a single race left and just two riders left in contention, the numbers are pretty easy for this one. For Cooper Webb to wrap up this title he simply needs to score four points, no matter what Roczen does. So, if Roczen wins and Webb finishes 19th, the two of them will tie in points. Since Webb has more wins, he gets the nod for the championship. If something crazy happens that results in Webb not qualifying, Roczen would be the ’21 champ with second place or better. Finally, if Roczen takes second, a last place for Webb would still be enough to get the job done. –Aaron Hansel

Championship Math – 250SX East

Out east the scenario isn’t terribly different than the 450SX Class. Two riders, Colt Nichols and Jo Shimoda, are still in contention, although Nichols has a big, 23-point lead on Shimoda. If the two tie in points, Nichols’ superior win count hands him the title, which means the only way Shimoda can pull this off is by winning and hoping Nichols has some seriously bad luck. If Nichols finishes 20th or better, he wins this title no matter what. If Shimoda finishes second place or worse, the championship is Nichols’, even if Nichols doesn’t qualify for the main event. –Hansel

Championship Math – 250SX West

Things are a little more wide open in the west, but not by much. Justin Cooper leads Hunter Lawrence by 20 points and has 22 points on Cameron McAdoo in third. Everyone else has been mathematically eliminated. For McAdoo to win the championship he’d need to win the finale, which would put him ahead of Lawrence, and he'd need Cooper to finish 20th or worse. A second place for McAdoo and a fourth or worse from Lawrence, coupled with a DNQ from Cooper also snags the title for the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki rider. If you’re Lawrence, A DNQ from Cooper means you’d need third or better, and you’d need to finish ahead of McAdoo. If Lawrence wins, an 18th or worse from Cooper hands the title to Lawrence. If that’s too much to keep track of, just remember this—if Cooper finishes 17th or better, which he will, the title is his no matter what. –Hansel