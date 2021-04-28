Results Archive
Supercross
Atlanta 3
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Nate Thrasher
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Seth Hammaker
Full Results
GNCC
Tiger Run
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ricky Russell
  3. Ben Kelley
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Thorn Devlin
Full Results
Supercross
Salt Lake City 1
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Marvin Musquin
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Malcolm Stewart
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Jo Shimoda
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Colt Nichols
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City 2
Sat May 1
Articles
Upcoming
Australian MX
Canberra
Sun May 2
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Hoosier
Sun May 2
Articles
Full Schedule
Exhaust Podcast: The Comeback (with Zach Osborne)

Exhaust Podcast The Comeback (with Zach Osborne)

April 28, 2021 8:30am
by:

Jason Weigandt shares his thoughts on hot topics with one round remaining in Monster Energy AMA Supercross, then finds Zach Osborne down at the place he used to own—ClubMX—and gets an update on his riding after a back injury ruined his supercross campaign. Zach also talks about Cooper Webb’s ability to ramp it up late in the races, and his feelings about ClubMX’s growth. Zach bought the original piece of land that started the place, but this was his first time back on the property in seven years. During that time, Zach and his old track have come a long way.

The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by Yoshimura,  MXTech Suspension, and JustLive.com.

Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel, Spotify, and Google Play Music. 

Listen to the podcast in the player below.

*Main image by Jason Weigandt

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Read Now
June 2021 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The June 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now