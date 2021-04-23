Cooper Webb Can Clinch His Second 450SX Title On Saturday Night At SLC1

So if Webb wins and Roczen finishes seventh or worse, then Webb would officially clinch the title because the gap would be 26 points. If Webb is not able to gain ten points or more on Roczen during Saturday's main event, then the title will be decided at the finale.

If Roczen Wins on Saturday Night

If Roczen wins and receives full points for the win, then Webb would have to wait until the final round to put a #1 plate back on his KTM 450 SX-F. Long story short, if Roczen finishes higher than Webb, or finishes close behind him, then the championship will come down to final race next weekend.

The 250SX Championships

250SX East Region

Next Race: Saturday, April 24 at the Salt Lake City 1 Supercross (round 16 of 17)

1. Colt Nichols | 166 points | 3 wins

2. Christian Craig | 158 points | 2 wins | -8 points

3. Jo Shimoda | 138 points | -28 points

Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing’s Colt Nichols has an eight-point advantage over his teammate Christian Craig prior to Saturday’s round 16. Nichols has three wins on the season to Craig’s two and with such a small gap, the title will more than likely go to the Dave Coombs Sr. East/West Showdown on May 2. BUT if Nichols wins and is able to put together a 26-point gap on Craig, then the #64 will get a big old #1E on his Yamaha with one round to go. A 26-point win by Nichols would put him at 192 points, meaning Craig (currently 158 points) would need to get at least 14th (nine points) or better in order to keep the gap below 26.