They’ve talked about whether the stadiums are almost too small to contain the 450’s anymore. What do you think of the longer tracks and the more options that they get out of a venue like this?

I enjoyed it. Like we already said, I struggled, but it’s definitely a lot different. Hitting fourth gear on supercross is pretty gnarly, especially just for our settings are so much stiffer than a motocross setting or whatever when we’re going high speed. So it’s kind of a fine line. I feel like when they brought the sand and stuff like that at high speed, the setup is so tough. You have sand rollers that you need it softer to be able to go through, but then you have the gnarliest whoops that we’ve had in a long time. I think that’s what moving forward if they could maybe tame that a little bit. The middle sections I thought were really cool. They tried to slow it down as much as they could. I felt like this place had more room than say Daytona and could go wider. I’d like to see the outdoor stadiums but maybe just try to keep us out of fourth gear. I did think it was a cool change of pace. Usually third gear is all we really get. So, it’s definitely a lot different.

You mentioned the tough whoops. Can you talk about the decision later in the race to switch to blitzing instead of jumping?

To be honest, I kind of knew that was really my only opportunity to make the time up. As we saw, Ken was super solid tonight. Just kind of knew if I want a chance at this I’m going to have to hit these damn things. So the last five or so laps really actually was probably the best I hit them the whole night, which was pretty cool. That was basically the decision. I felt like everywhere else we were so close, late in the race anyway, and that was going to be a place to make up a chunk of time if you could execute. If you try to blitz them and you mess up, then you were really losing. I think it was one of those things where you kind of got to go for it.

Going back to Tuesday, losing a significant amount of points, we know you kind of feed off the sort of stuff that doesn’t really work in your favor. With the media sort of hyping up saying, “Cooper is losing all these points,” is that the stuff you use to motivate you going into this?

Oh, 100 percent. In racing you’re on top one weekend and at your lowest the next, and especially within the hype or the media or whatever you want to call it. I feed off of it. It’s not a great feeling. I’m sure a lot of us know. If you’re struggling, you have a bad results, it kind of weighs at you. For me, I always try to use it as motivation and use it to get better. The points got tightened up and it was like, your back is against the wall. What are you going to do? Are you going to settle for fifths or whatever or go for it? So I think it was a good eye-opener, a good lesson learned. Like you said, I definitely feed off that. I like proving people wrong, I guess.

Was there ever a point tonight when Kenny had stretched out the lead that you were considering the championship and maybe trying to play it safe, or were you just going for it the whole time?

I was trying the whole time. It’s always in the back of your mind a little bit, but I felt like a second was achievable no matter what. Obviously things change quick in racing. When the mistake happened, at least I just kind of shut that off and just was going for it. It’s tough as you’re getting closer to the end. As you race in general, you’re kind of always thinking about points. I think that’s what makes it good is when you’re able to block that out and just go for it.