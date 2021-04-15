Roczen was great on the bike immediately. Do you feel good when you see that?

Yes. Also with Kenny, we were talking a little bit because last year I was already riding the new bike. Kenny was still with the old bike. He was asking me many times how is the new bike. So, we were talking a little bit. Now when I see how well he’s doing with the new bike, how comfortable he’s feeling on it, it makes me happy. Of course, we are teammates. We are both riding for HRC. He’s been really good this year. So, I’m happy.

One thing I’ve always wondered about you is your backstory of coming from a relatively small country to this success. Was there a local racing scene and that’s what you did, or did you just ride by yourself? What is the local racing scene like in Slovenia?

Actually it was really difficult in the beginning. Like you said, I’m coming from a really small country, Slovenia. We are just a little bit over two million people in all the country. So, let’s say that maybe until three, four years ago when I became first time world champion in MX2, nobody really knew what kind of sport is motocross. So, it was difficult to come from such a small country. Also, I’m coming from a family that we didn’t have really a lot. My father gave everything for motocross, so we were kind of struggling. I was riding with old bikes. But I was always trying to be successful. My dream was that one day I would be a world champion. I always followed that dream. First, we started to do some European Championship races when I was back in 65. Then I became a European champion in 65s, then two years later in 85s. Then we went to 125s, and as you know 125 races are on the same tracks and the same days as MXGP. From then on, the teams started to notice me. First, I was riding for KTM two years. I signed with Honda in 2014. From then on, I start to live my dreams, I would say.

Are there a lot of local tracks where you grew up? How did that part work?

Not really. Let’s say that we have maybe five tracks in the whole country in Slovenia, official ones. But I always had my private tracks close to my house. So basically, I was training all the time over there and my father was building the tracks for me and I was training just on my own tracks. But overall, like I said, motocross in Slovenia was not that big. But now with every year, it’s getting more popular. Now almost everybody knows what kind of sport is motocross in Slovenia. So, it’s growing, and that’s really good.

One of the reasons we’re talking here is because I know you guys signed a deal with MIPS. Are you familiar with how that works? Did you already know what it was or is this a whole new thing for you?

I kind of knew some things, but it was kind of new to me. But I’m wearing the Fox helmet already now for the past four years, five years. For about three years I think they started to do helmets with MIPS products. So, I kind of know what it means.

Maybe no part of riding gear has changed as much as helmets lately. It seems like every year someone is coming up with some new thing to make helmets safer. Is that something you notice?

Yes. The helmet is really important. The bikes and everything are getting faster. They are really fast and also, I think it’s really important to take care of the gear because of the high speeds, bigger jumps that we are doing on the tracks. So of course, it’s really good to see that all the companies that are producing the helmets and all the gear for the motocross equipment, also the protectors and everything, they are also developing these things. So they are going with the times, how the bikes are improving, also the gear is improving. That’s good.

The cool thing about MIPS is that a bunch of different helmet brands use it. So, if you come up with something good on the safety front, they’re not hiding it from each other which I think is pretty cool.

I guess I really don’t follow the other brands, just Fox, but when we are talking about protection, I think it’s really important to do have good protection, that everybody is safe, that everybody has a good product. That’s the right thing, I think.