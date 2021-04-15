The 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship returned to Atlanta Motor Speedway on Tuesday for the the second go in four days. The 14th round was one of the wildest nights of racing we have seen all year, as the 250SX West Region points gap opened up slightly between first and second in the championship and in the 450SX Class the points tightened down as Ken Roczen gained a nine-point advantage on Cooper Webb to close the gap down to 13 points. We fired off questions to long-time pro Jason Thomas to pick his brain on specific topics from the Atlanta 2 Supercross.

What was different for Ken Roczen last night? He was on rails!

I. Don’t. Know. After a very tough stretch and an even tougher Saturday round in Atlanta, he bounced back with his first win since Indianapolis. Not only that, he won convincingly. This championship isn’t over yet and this was exactly what Kenny needed if he wanted to claw his way back.

Cooper Webb has become known as a closer. Are you shocked by his ride last night and him giving up that many points late?

I really believe that this style of track doesn’t suit his strengths as well as indoor supercross does. His most lethal skill has been getting in and out of tight corners. He can turn that KTM 450SX-F on a dime, cutting under ruts and deteriorating corners. In the main events, that ability comes in handy. He is able to maintain his optimal lap time late in the race because he can simply turn under the line that others are forced to ride through. On this Atlanta Motor Speedway track, though, that ability has been rendered less powerful. The corners are much more open and the speeds are much higher. Not to say he can’t mix it up with the leaders or even win, this course just doesn’t reward what he does best. He will fight through another tough race on Saturday but I truly believe when we get to Salt Lake City, you will see a different Cooper Webb than you’re seeing in Georgia.