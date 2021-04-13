Results Archive
Supercross
Atlanta 1
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Nate Thrasher
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Australian MX
Wonthaggi
Supercross
Atlanta 2
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Saturday Night Live: Atlanta 2

Saturday Night Live Atlanta 2

April 13, 2021 11:30pm
by:

Don’t give up on this Monster Energy Supercross title chase just yet. Ken Roczen sure isn’t. In a puzzling bounce back, Roczen rebounded from arguably his worst ride of the season with arguably his best, as he dominated the proceedings at the second Atlanta supercross of the season. He was ninth on Saturday.

“Every time we go race, first off, the sport is freaking hard, you know what I mean?” said Roczen in the post-race press conference. “There’s different variables all the time could be track could be bike. We kind of threw a lot at me with the bike, tried to make some changes throughout all three practices, found something that was good and better. But also, at first, it’s unproven until you race it and race good on it. In general Saturday was just a tough one, I was just struggling and couldn’t really do anything on the track. This is not an excuse it just is what it is. Today things turned around. I just never lose hope. You see the points fizzling away but at some point, I have to look away from that. I’ve had some tough times, in general, and at some point, you have to just let go of that as well and regroup. Mostly, I’m just trying not to get over my head and stay calm, even though this win came at just the right time and we really needed it.”

Ken Roczen captured his fourth win of 2021 at Atlanta 2.
Ken Roczen captured his fourth win of 2021 at Atlanta 2. Align Media

Further helping Kenny’s cause is another sub-par riding night for points leader Cooper Webb, who, like on Saturday, didn’t have race-winning pace and hence lost a few positions after starting up front. On Saturday Webb ended up third, this time he was pushed back to fifth. Webb fought back late and tried to get back into fourth but ended up bumping into the back of Justin Barcia and going down. Eli Tomac snuck by, pushing Webb to sixth. This leaves Roczen 13 points down with three races remaining.

Roczen’s teammate Chase Sexton helped. Webb and Roczen battled for the lead off the start and then Roczen controlled it, then Sexton blitzed by Webb to take second and hold it to the end That’s back-to-back seconds for Sexton.

"For me it’s been a little bit of a struggle this year, I had some crashes, it was pretty mentally defeating to get those hits week in and week out," said Sexton. "I’m not really used to it, I’m usually a pretty smooth rider. It took a hit on my confidence. Dallas helped and I think I was in a better headspace coming into this weekend. Definitely mentally, and also with the bike, it’s been just a really big learning stage, and I think we’re going in the right direction, feeling more comfortable with myself."

Chase Sexton finished in second place for the second straight race.
Chase Sexton finished in second place for the second straight race. Align Media

Sexton is one of several riders hitting stride late in the season and gunning for a 450 win. Jason Anderson topped qualifying for the second-straight race, but his engine stalled in his heat race, which set him way back. As he came through the pack, he messed up a rhythm lane and got landed on by Alex Ray, who was drifting in the air. Anderson was lucky to escape injury, then he went to the LCQ, won it, and netted a decent start in the main. He powered past Webb in the whoops and then used a nifty hop over a wall jump to get into third.

“I think it’s just the group I’m around,” said Anderson of he re-found enjoyment. “I ride with the Lawrence brothers and Joey [Savatgy]. We work hard and we enjoy it. That’s something I’ve been searching for for a few years. And my life in general, it’s great to be able to race dirt bikes. I’m getting older and I feel like I’m in a good spot in life. It’s coming around.”

Jason Anderson turned a LCQ victory into a podium on the night.
Jason Anderson turned a LCQ victory into a podium on the night. Align Media

Barcia hung tough for fourth, then came Tomac, who was not able to replicate his Saturday night race-winning ride. Then came Webb. Marvin Musquin won his heat race but, like Webb, lost a few spots in the whoops. Aaron Plessinger showed speed and aggression in practice but his starts in the heat and the main were not good, he ended up eighth.

Dean Wilson bounced back well from not qualifying on Saturday, netting ninth, and Joey Savatgy rounded out the top ten.

Cooper Webb chasing down Justin Barcia late in the race at Atlanta 2.
Cooper Webb chasing down Justin Barcia late in the race at Atlanta 2. Align Media
Supercross

450SX Standings - 2021

Rider Hometown Points
1Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States313
2Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany300
3Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States278
4Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States246
5Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States215
Full Standings
The 450SX class podium from Atlanta 2.
The 450SX class podium from Atlanta 2. Align Media
Supercross

Atlanta 2 (West) - 450SX Main Event

April 13, 2021
Atlanta Motor Speedway
Atlanta, GA United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Ken Roczen 14 Laps1:35.068 Mattstedt Germany Honda CRF450R
2Chase Sexton +07.9821:35.895 La Moille, IL United States Honda CRF450R
3Jason Anderson +12.6651:36.056 Edgewood, NM United States Husqvarna FC 450
4Justin Barcia +14.6291:36.529 Monroe, NY United States GasGas MC 450F
5Eli Tomac +20.0701:36.018 Cortez, CO United States Kawasaki KX450
Full Results
Supercross

Roczen jumping back into striking distance in 450 points somehow pales in comparison to the drama in the 250 class, where Cameron McAdoo endured one of the wildest crashes in supercross history—no exaggeration—when he endoed a jump and then got caught in his flipping bike, which actually shot up upwards and on top of the over-under tunnel. At that moment, McAdoo looked down and out while title rival Justin Cooper checked out up front. Then the race was red flagged while McAdoo was down, but he was able to get up, received medical clearance from the Alpinestars Medics, and get back to the gate for the restart. Poetically, McAdoo shot into the lead briefly on the restart, but Garrett Marchbanks block passed him, which allowed Cooper and Nate Thrasher to get by. Cooper settled things back down by checking out again, while McAdoo ran as high as second before the adrenaline started to wane.

“The crash was obviously crazy, I hit my leg really, really bad and I couldn’t move it,” said McAdoo. “I was struggling to get my leg back moving and do my best to get up and get to my bike. I had the medics saying, “No, you probably shouldn’t” but they helped me down the jump. I got back to my bike and I told them I wanted to race. [Doctor] Bodnar came over and they checked me out thoroughly. I passed all the tests. My bike was mangled. The mechanics did the best they could—taping shrouds on, zip tying stuff, my bars were really rolled back. I didn’t realize it that much until I was leading, but yeah, it was tough, a tough race. Five minutes in when the adrenaline wore off, I realized how beat up I was, and I’m pretty sore now.”

McAdoo’s heroic ride got the accolades, but Cooper garnered his own kudos with the win.

“Always when you’re winning a race and it’s red flagged it’s hard to regroup and do the same thing. It’s hard to go back-to-back and do it again, especially in the main event where the pressure is there. I just saw the crash and I’ve never seen a crash that gnarly," said Cooper. "Props to him for being able to get up under his own power. But back to my mindset, you have to put yourself back in the zone, calm down, get the heart rate down. And I was able to do it.”

Justin Cooper claimed his third win of the 2021 250SX West season.
Justin Cooper claimed his third win of the 2021 250SX West season. Align Media
Cameron McAdoo's violent crash caused the red flag to come out for the first start in the main event. At that point his title hopes looked lost. He would recover for a podium.
Cameron McAdoo's violent crash caused the red flag to come out for the first start in the main event. At that point his title hopes looked lost. He would recover for a podium. Align Media

Hunter Lawrence continues to ride well, this time coming through the pack for second.

"We made a pretty big change to the shock before the main event. I was struggling throughout the day and the change was good," said Lawrence. "I think my speed was there, didn’t get the best start, but yeah I think I got fastest lap time and had a really good pace going from the halfway point onwards. I wish I could have put myself in a better position off the start for sure."

The 250SX class podium from the Atlanta 2 Supercross.
The 250SX class podium from the Atlanta 2 Supercross. Align Media
Supercross

Atlanta 2 (West) - 250SX West Main Event

April 13, 2021
Atlanta Motor Speedway
Atlanta, GA United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Justin Cooper 11 Laps1:37.959 Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ250F
2Hunter Lawrence +07.2061:38.436 Landsborough Australia Honda CRF250R
3Cameron McAdoo +11.2251:37.747 Sioux City, IA United States Kawasaki KX250
4Nate Thrasher +11.8211:38.947 Livingston, TN United States Yamaha YZ250F
5Garrett Marchbanks +24.9531:39.961 Coalville, UT United States Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results
Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2021

Rider Hometown Points
1Colt Nichols Muskogee, OK United States166
2Christian Craig Hemet, CA United States158
3Jo Shimoda Suzuka Japan138
4Jett Lawrence
Landsborough Australia128
5Josh Osby Valparaiso, IN United States103
Full Standings
