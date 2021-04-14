The last Tuesday supercross race of 2021 provided plenty of storylines as Monster Energy AMA Supercross invaded Atlanta Motor Speedway for the second time in three days. Whether it was Cameron McAdoo's crazy night, Justin Cooper snagging a clutch win, or Ken Roczen taking a big chunk out of Cooper Webb's points lead, Atlanta 2 had plenty to watch.

Check out NBC Motorsports' extended highlights of the second round at Atlanta Motor Speedway.